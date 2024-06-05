Recognition for 'resilient, brilliant' Eugowra as recovery continues

Eugowra is making headlines and for the best reasons, with recognition at the NSW Top Tourism Town Awards and by AgShows NSW.
Eugowra Show Society was presented with the AgShows NSW Resilience Award for its community work since the devastating November 2022 flood event at a gala event in Dubbo on Saturday night.
The announcement came just days after Eugowra won bronze in the Tiny Town (less than 1500 residents) category by the NSW Tourism Industry Council.
Both honours reflect and acknowledge the whole community's work to rebuild, says Sean Haynes, president of the Show Society and Promotion and Progress Association.
"Resilient. Brilliant." is the catchcry of the tourism submission and it's upheld by the entry.
Eugowra's hospitality, shopping, rich history told through its murals, and natural beauty - all in the aftermath of the tragedy of November 14, 2022 - were on show at the tourism awards.
Cabonne Council says it is incredibly proud of the submission for Eugowra, the video created by Andrew Barnes of Geagle Productions, and the award provides much-deserved recognition for the community who have rallied to rebuild and welcome visitors back to their town.
It shines a light on the investment individuals and community have put into getting businesses back open and to continuing volunteer-driven events like Woodfired Eugowra, the Canola Cup and the murals weekend that provide such great visitor experiences.
AgShows NSW honoured the Show Society for their support of their community both in time of disaster and when show time rolled around again.
Eugowra Showground was evacuation centre, recovery hub and even home for so many in the wake of the November 2022 disaster.
"The Eugowra show society's vital role in providing refuge and support during trying times exemplifies the resilience and compassion at the heart of our show communities," AgShows President Jill Chapman said in announcing the award.
When show time came around again, entry was free for Eugowra residents and children were provided with complimentary ride tickets thanks to the community's GIVIT partnership.
"It was extremely important," Mr Haynes said.
"(The Show) is one of the community events on the calendar which all the community comes together for.
"We were very conscious of the cost and trying to minimise the cost."
And the work continues - not only to put together another outstanding show but to continue to raise awareness of the ongoing rebuilding work in Eugowra and the central west.
The need to roll out the Central West housing package in a timely manner and flag more funding will be needed were on the agenda when representatives of the flood recovery committee met with the NSW Premier and Members of Parliament in May.
"We've had some very good wins," Mr Haynes said. "But we are still on the recovery journey. we aren't finished, we still need assistance."
The Flood Recovery Committee continues to advocate to ensure that Eugowra is not forgotten, and that our journey of recovery is still ongoing, he said.
Key discussion points of meetings with both members of the government and opposition at NSW Parliament included:
In good news, work on the Multipurpose Community Centre is recommencing - watch the space at the Showground.
The community centre was designed pre-COVID to be an improved and modernised evacuation centre as well as a larger venue for community and private functions.
"One of the main reasons - and definitely reinforced in the 2022 flood - was as a dedicated evacuation centre. It's also looking to create a larger hall to cater for larger events in Eugowra," Mr Haynes said.
"The size of the indoor hall area will allow for indoor sports to take place all year round as well. It will have a fully sprung floor so we are able to have indoor sports and activities, (it can) be utilised by the schools and the preschool and any other community organisations."
The centre will also be suitable for concerts, as well as arts, culture and tourism activities. It will include a community room - for meetings, with kitchen facilities, and a new show office, conveniently located on the way in to the showground.
Funding of $985,000 was announced in 2020, but with increasing costs further funding has since been obtained to ensure the centre can be delivered to the original scope.
