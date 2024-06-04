Close contest for golf's monthly medals: Bernardi wins on countback

By Short Putt
On Saturday the Men's Monthly Medal comp, sponsored by BWR Accountants & Advisors, had a small field of 43 with many absent on family junior sport activity. But those that played enjoyed the sunny conditions.
The A-Grade was a tight contest with a count back needed to decide the winner. Jacob Bernardi and Luke Flakelar played at opposite ends of the field and both finished on 72 nett. They both did well on the front-9 turning at 2-over and 1-over respectively. They matched each other for the last three holes of the front but birdies for Luke at the 6th and 2nd gave him an edge.
The back-9 had the results reversed with Jacob a 40 and Luke a 41. That was ultimately the decider as both were on the same handicap. Once again the last three holes of that half were the same but it was the middle section where a double-bogey by Luke was trumped by a par by Jacob. So the winner was Jacob with Luke the runner-up.
The B-Grade was more conventional. Anthony Alley did not have the best of starts with bogey, double-bogey and then had a few more in the middle portion of the front-9. His back-9 was a different story with a birdie, many pars and a few hiccups. In the end he won the Medal with a nett 70.
Runner-up was Barry Parker who has been acknowledged as 'being in a plateau of stately and steady form'. He was more controlled than Anthony on the front-9, and looked good at the start of his back-9. However, the dreaded 15th hole rose ugly where he battled gamely for a '9'. After that he was all calm again and finished with nett 72.
The C-Grade was also a close encounter, and perhaps with a tinge of Scottish heritage because of the battle between 'The Two Robbies'. Robert Webb was out early and set the 'clubhouse lead' with a 71 nett. But not far behind him Robert Scott was putting in a determined case for the Medal.
Robert Scott did not have a pleasant front-9 where an '8' on the 7th caused some angst. But his back-9 could be described as nearly mercurial - nearly because the 15th handed out a '7' to count towards his 70 nett. Robert Webb had a more even game with fairly equal halves, although a few too many 6's marred his performance to finish with 71 nett. In the end it was Bob the winner and Rob the runner-up.
The ball sweep went to 76 nett, going to: 72 - Dave Rhodes; 73 - C Banks, T Cogswell, D Earl, P Kay, J Coulthurst; 74 - W Judge, P Grayson; 75 - K Tyne; 76 - F Hanns, S Kirkman. The lone visitor was Ethan Brien from Tocumwal, who was keen to re-acquaint himself with Peter Grayson.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Will Gunn; 18th - Robert Scott, both of whom missed their 2's. There were only two 2's scored, with one on the 1st by Will Gunn and one on the 3rd by Ted Morgan. A lucky 'bibble-bobble' for Ted.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin, held on the 9th hole, went to Will Gunn. His shot to 100 cms was tidy enough but alas his putting woes snuck in again.
The day was enjoyable for many golfers, although some did not enjoy their golf. It seemed a waste of good weather to turn in a dismal score, but that is the nature of golf. Amongst all that bonhomie there were some good tales.
Kailab Tyne was doing well on the front-9. He was only 3-over after seven holes and feeling good. However, a double-bogey on the 8th dented his enthusiasm. On the 9th tee, and with less than focused attention he hit his tee shot. It was a low zinger that skipped across the water and finished short of the green. An up and down earned a '4' and smiles again. Until he got onto the back-9 that is.
Another group had troubles on the 9th. Terry Griffiths hit a dynamic tee shot that barely made it over the water. Alongside him Allan Rees found the bunker. Terry chipped short and Allan cleared the green. Terry three putted while Allan chipped twice and one putted. This proves there is more than one way of playing a hole.
Peter Grayson could feel the effects of winter coming on despite the sunny conditions. He arrived at the 18th tee feeling the need to get his swing motion going. After three full practice swings he played his tee shot and promptly found the trees. However, a deft chip and two good putts kept his score tidy.
There was no Stableford Medley on Sunday due to worn out golfers.
With the winter conditions slowing the grass growth down it is more important now to help nature and repair the pitch marks on the green and to fill in their divot holes along the fairways. Let us try to make it better for everyone.
Here is the News:
The Membership Renewal Invoices have been sent out - some by post and most be email. There is a covering letter with it that explains the changes. If you have any questions please talk with either Secretary Steve Grallelis or Head Pro Will.
Players are reminded of the Lachlan Valley DGA Championships scheduled for Sun 16 June, to be held at Condobolin. This event combines the Individual Championships for the Lachlan Valley DGA with the Lachlan Valley Pennants.
The Championships are held over three Grades, with the addition of Vets and Junior grades. The Pennants format comprises members from each club being assigned into teams where their individual scores count towards the Pennants.
Refer to the flyer on the Pro Shop Notice Board for more details, and also to put your name down as willing to attend. Individuals pay for their own game but the Clubs pay for the Pennants team entry. This is an important event, and a good chance to get something back for your LVDGA Affiliation Fees. Contact Steve Betland for more details.
The status of the Mens Wallace Cup is in limbo, with a low number of nominations received to date. A decision on progress of this competition will be made soon.
The Mizuno Equipment Demo day was held on Wed 5 June. Head Pro Will is organising demo days for other brands to be held later in the year. Contact him at the Pro Shop if you are interested.
It is crystal ball time:
This Saturday, 8 June, will be the Annual 'Can-Assist Charity Golf' day. This is a popular Ambrose event open to members and non-members, with all proceeds going towards the Forbes Branch of Can-Assist so they can help people in our community. Get more information at the Pro Shop.
Sunday 9 June has the Stableford Medley.
After months in the darkness Parkes veteran golfers are now in the groove picking up their second twin towns shield in as many weeks while that man Gordon Pritchard was the only player to manage his handicap winning with even par 36 points last Thursday.
Windy conditions made the Forbes course a challenge for most but the ever consistent local member Barry Parker was again near the top runner-up with 35 points on a count-back from fellow member Ted Morgan and Parkes representatives Rod Luyt and John Dwyer.
In the twin towns shield Parkes posted 204 points from their best six individual scores to Forbes' 202. Another win for Parkes came with the colourful Jonbuoy Fowler taking home the encouragement award.
Nearest the pins, A grade Scott Kirkman, B grade Billy Bourke. One of the best outings for weeks saw 31 starters with ball sweep winners to 31 points. 35 Rod Luyt (P), Ted Morgan (F), John Dwyer (P), 34 Peter Grayson (F), Steve Uphill (F), 33 Lex Hodges (P), Kim Herbert (F), Nym Dziuba (P), 32 Robert Lea (P), 31 John Pearce (P), Mick Bond (P), Greg Webb (F), Peter Scholfield (F).
This week vets play at Parkes, noms from 9.15am for a 10am shot gun start and it will be great if the game has the same support as it had last week.
Ted Morgan is playing as well as any taking last Tuesday's 12 hole social comp with 26 points while a host of players in the field of 12 scored around the 24 points mark.
The ball 'toss' for playing partners was used again last week and you could be part of it simply by being at the Pro Shop by 9am. Simple as that. Again, best of all for some is the coffee hit after and again if you play you are welcome to join in the drink and conversation.
Stop press - Good to report Tuesday general Geoff Drane is recovering well from his recent hip operation and keen as ever to get back for a hit.
By The Birdie
It's always a nice day to play golf and the Wednesday May 29th match was Aggregate stableford with a draw for partners. Sponsors were J Morgan and F Wells.
Winners of the match were Heather Davidson with 38 points who drew Lyn Kennedy also carding a nice 37 points.
Ball sweep winners were Alison Kingston, Robin Lyell and Lindy Pollock. Jill Cripps was nearest to the pin on the 9th hole and Heather on the 18th.
Saturday's June 1 Stroke match sponsored by Gunns Golf in two divisions was the fourth round of Golf NSW Medal, Monthly Medal and putting comp.
Robin Lyell took out Division 1 with 72 nett along with Colleen Venables taking Division 2 on c/b with 76 nett.
Monthly Medals were won by Briana Duncan 77 nett division 1, Robin Lyell 72 nett division 2 and 3rd division Sarah Black 76 nett.
Colleen Venables on c/b had the hottest putter needing on 29 putts to complete her match. Robin Lyell won nearest to the pin on the 9th and Carolyn Duncan on the 18th hole.
Matches set down for play on Saturday June 8th is our charity day 4 person Ambrose Medley for Can Assist.
Wednesday June 12 is the Sue Shine sponsored Stableford, also 12,13,14 is Cowra's Tournament, good luck our road trip girls. Good golfing everyone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.