Close contest for golf's monthly medals: Bernardi wins on countback

Kailab Tyne was doing well on the front-9. He was only 3-over after seven holes and feeling good. However, a double-bogey on the 8th dented his enthusiasm. On the 9th tee, and with less than focused attention he hit his tee shot. It was a low zinger that skipped across the water and finished short of the green. An up and down earned a '4' and smiles again. Until he got onto the back-9 that is.