Team Loomzy's hooks the winning Cod at Wyangala

Wyangala Dam has hosted a Freshwater Fishing Championships, with over 250 anglers across more than 50 teams, descending on the dam to catch the biggest Yellowbellies and Cod the dam has to offer.
The competition was sponsored by Garth Collins at Compleat Angler, Shimano Australia, Fish and Tackle, Wilson Fishing Australia.
Parkes' Mitch Skeers of Team Loomzy's Fish n Fix won biggest cod at 1229mm. He teamed with Jamie Loomes and Nathan Skeers to win best team overall.
Joel Fahy of Freshwater Fishing Championships said the competition drew locals and anglers from interstate, with the competition managing to catch - and release - over 250 fish.
"We were catch and release, so the registered numbers were well over 250, but the numbers may be a little higher," he said.
With $3500 for first place, $2500 for second - won by Team 'Jigheads', and 1500 going to 'FarQ' for third along with prizes all the way up to 10th, the bait for the anglers was set.
"Successful lures on the day were the 11 inch magdraft, and Gigantrum," said Fahy, who also thanked sponsors from Shimano Australia, Fish and Tackle, Wilson Fishing Australia as well as Compleat Angler themselves for making the day possible.
Mr Fahy said that the largest Yellowbelly came in at 533mm, pointing out "Wyangala isn't known for big yellowbelly, it's more a trophy cod dam."
With four competitions a year, Joel is looking forward to the next event on September 15 in Burrendong Dam.
"We're happy that Wyangala was able to help us out, and bring some people to the dam and support the local economy."
