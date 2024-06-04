Platypi earn central west rep honours for country championships

Forbes will be well represented at this weekend's Country Rugby Union Championships in Tamworth.
The sides have been named and Platypi Mahe Fangupo, Charlie French and Tikiko Noke have been named in the Blue Bulls' senior men's squad.
Fangupo and French are regulars in the representative sides, Noke a newcomer to the Platypi who's made a serious impression for the side in the season so far.
The Blue Bulls are Caldwell Cup defending champions and open their campaign against Hunter Wildfires at 1.30pm on Saturday, then take on Illawarra.
Georgia Cole will make her central west senior women's debut in the Blue Bullettes side to contest the Thomson Cup.
The senior women's competition is a little different this year, with pool games also acting as knockout fixtures. Central West start against Illawarra at 8.50am Saturday.
Harrison Corke returns for the Colts (Under 20s) to contest the Rowlands Cup, taking on New England and Hunter Wildfires on day one. The Rowlands Cup (Colts) is a round robin, league-style tournament.
The Country Championships begin on June 8, the central west squads are:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.