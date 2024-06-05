Brothers battle it out in squash classic

Week five of our Winter Forbes Squash competition.
Wednesday night May 30
It's the half way mark and shorter matches seemed to dominate all courts.
Two exceptions were brothers Noah and sub Lucas Bentick's classic, where at two sets apiece, Noah claimed the win 15-9 and Lucas Jones in another big match, won against Lucy Robinson set one 11-15, set five 15-10.
Team efforts were:
R Jones defeated Coombs 16 points to 11. Riley v Graham 6-1, Lucas Jones v Lucy Robinson 4-3 and Beth Cannon v Adam Cuskelly 6-1.
Wrights beat Benticks 11 to 10. Matt Wright v Lindy Cowhan 1-6, Noah Bentick v L Bentick 4-3 and Sam Webb v Robey McMillan 6-1.
Markworts beat C Joneses 13 to 8. Will v Cooper 1-6, Hunter Bilsborough v Lucas Bentick 6-1 and Charlie Newton v Eli Bilsborough 6-1.
These results place R Jones team at the lead on 88 points, Coombs second with 75, Wrights next 67, C Jones follow with 62 and Benticks trail on 49 points.
Plenty of time for catch ups before far off semis folks.
Thursday eve and week five has H Krosses ahead on 138 points, Millers next with 127, Dawes have 123, Pipers at fourth on 115, J Krosses follow with 111 and Hornerys are last on 91 points.
Night's results were mixed but H Krosses still dominate achieving the highest score for the evening.
Millers lost to H Krosses 25 points to 31. But Lockie beat Henry 6-1, Austen Brown and Shanna Nock v Jono Cannon and Max Jones 1-6, Pete Cowhan v Cameron Dale 5-2, Sub A Carlisle v Adam Chudleigh 2-5, Al Carlisle v Jordan Wright 3-4, sub M Wright v Will Markwort 1-6 and T J Markwort v Jamie Sherrit 6-1.
Dawes defeated Pipers 24 to 18. Sub S Hornery v Darryn 1-6, Jake Shaw, Dave Brinkley and Mark Webb v Wayne Bilsborough, Nathan Roach and Sandy Paterson 5-2 all. Tim Coombs v sub A Bayley 2-5 and Lockie Jones v sub W Markwort 6-1.
Hornerys lost to J Krosses 19 to 29. Sam v sub D Piper 1-6, Dan Bayley v Brendon Allegri 3-4, Chris Mc Quie v Haig Carlisle 5-2, Scott Webb v Lawry Brayne 6-1, Jono Webb v Greg Ridge 1-6 and Henry Willis v Anthony Trotter 3-4.
This week's draw; Team 6 plays 3, 4 plays 2, 1 plays 5.
