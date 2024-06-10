Enter this year's Young Women competition now

Are you or do you know of a young woman between the ages of 18 and 26 that has an interest in rural NSW?
If so you need to enter the 2024 Forbes Young Woman competition - entries are now open!
The Young Women competition is a great platform to advocate for rural NSW, an opportunity to grow as a person, a position to get more involved with the community, gain valuable experience for future endeavours and meet like-minded women in NSW.
As an entrant you are asked to demonstrate knowledge of your local community and current affairs, with consideration given to your involvement in both the local community and rural NSW as a whole.
The competition highlights women who display confidence, rural knowledge, ambition and a passion to represent country Australia.
Entrants are judged on ambitions and goals, confidence, presentation, rural and general knowledge, personality and public speaking skills.
To enter into the Young Women Competition you must:
If you would like more information about the competition, there will be an information night held on Wednesday, June 26 at Club Forbes from 6:30pm to 8:30pm where you will be informed about the competition and can ask questions.
A good number of local businesses have also come on board to sponsor the Young Women prizes this year but any other businesses who would also like to sponsor can still do so by contacting:
