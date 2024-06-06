From the mayor's desk: Barbecue Championships and biosecurity on the agenda

What a productive and exciting few days at the Destination and Economy conference in Wagga last week - we connected with some great networks and gained great insight and inspiration into upcoming events, destination trends and economic implications.
From presenters and information gathered from Destination NSW and other service providers it gave us some great ideas to really ramp up our 2024 National BBQ Championships. We have some really exciting ideas and news for this event which is really going to put us on the map.
I cannot think of a better way to showcase our top quality beef, lamb, chicken and pork produced in this region. If you are producer make sure you get in touch as we are just starting to call for brands and sponsors for the event. I can guarantee this year it is going to be bigger and better than ever.
It has been a busy week but I was pleased to be able to officially welcome those attending the Local Land Services Regional Weed Committee meeting.
I am a passionate advocate for rural issues and biosecurity.
Biosecurity protects the economy, environment and our community from the negative impacts of pests, diseases, and weeds.
As such, it is vital to the health, wellbeing, and prosperity of our valley of production.
We have such a diverse landscape and that strong local knowledge - from our very own weeds officers right through to the weeds committee is critical to achieve the management and control of invasive weeds.
Currently there are very favourable seasonal conditions for a significant weed incursion so we need to take practical measures and minimise or eliminate threats to our land, our community and our economy.
