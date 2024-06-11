Forbes hosts junior tennis regional match play

Forbes Tennis Club hosted the Regional Matchplay Series on Sunday June 2.
This is a Central West competition where the juniors play for points and at the end of the year the top ten in each age division play off and the winner goes to state.
Kids come from all over the Central West region to participate in this tennis competition, the Forbes event providing a lovely overcast day to play tennis.
Forbes hosted 34 players from Dubbo, Parkes, Cowra, Orange, Bathurst, Nepean, and Forbes.
There were grades for both girls and boys in the under 10's, Under 12's, under 14's, under 16's and Open (under 21).
The results of the finals are as follows:
A big thank you to all the tennis club members who came and helped on the day.
