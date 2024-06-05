Gee calls for freedom to choose cash, bringing Bill to Australian Parliament

Andrew Gee has introduced a bill that would require businesses to accept cash transactions of up to $10,000 to the Australian Parliament.
The Federal Member for Calare, with the Member for Kennedy Bob Katter, introduced the "Keeping Cash Transactions in Australia Bill 2024" on Monday June 3.
Mr Gee aims to preserve the use of cash in our national economy to ensure freedom for Australians to choose how they will pay for transactions.
"Shockingly, while the law provides that banknotes and coins are legal tender, there is currently no legal requirement for banknotes or coins to be accepted for transactions in Australia," Mr Gee said.
"In other words, carrying Australian banknotes is no guarantee that you will be able complete a purchase in cash - it's all at the discretion of the business. If a business gives you notice that it won't accept cash it won't have to.
"While the use of cash for transactions in Australia has been declining, Australians should get to choose how they will pay for what they purchase - not financial institutions or businesses."
Mr Gee said the Keeping Cash Transactions in Australia Bill 2024 would leigslate that businesses operating in face-to-face settings must offer to accept and, crucially, must accept cash payments for transactions that do not exceed $10,000.
The bill will provide maximum civil penalties of $5000 for individuals and $25,000 for companies.
There will also be important and practical exemptions to the bill including that offering to accept cash will:
Mr Gee clarified that the bill was not about imposing burdensome regulations on businesses but is about striking a balance between innovation and inclusivity and preserving the essence of choice in our financial transactions.
"I urge all members of this House to support this game-changing bill. Together, let's keep cash transactions in Australia," he said.
