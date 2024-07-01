Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

More people seeking help in ED, Bureau of Health Information reveals

MB
By Madeline Blackstock
July 1 2024 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At Forbes, ED attendances increased 13.1 per cent to 2233 compared to 1975 for the same period (January to March) in 2023.
At Forbes, ED attendances increased 13.1 per cent to 2233 compared to 1975 for the same period (January to March) in 2023.

New South Wales has seen record high numbers for emergency department (ED) attendances and ambulance responses according to the Bureau of Health Information - and presentations to our local hospital followed the trend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MB

Madeline Blackstock

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.