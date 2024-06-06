We've had enough: Rugby league referees withdraw services days out from Forbes, Parkes derby

We require a clear understanding of why a referee's report following a serious incident, directly impacting that official and other officials, was not used as binding evidence during an investigation.

We are looking for more transparency during the decision-making process, for all incidents. Why were the submissions from clubs given more weight than those submitted by the referees directly impacted by the incident?

All games, across all grades, must be videoed and have audio on for the entire game, as well as post-game when referees are leaving the ground. This is in accordance with an email sent out by regional area manager Dave Skinner.