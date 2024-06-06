We've had enough: Rugby league referees withdraw services days out from Forbes, Parkes derby

The region's referees have withdrawn their services from the Peter McDonald Premiership days out from the much-anticipated long weekend derby between Parkes and Forbes.
Group 10 and Group XI referees "have been let down terribly", a statement from their presidents and secretaries, shared with The Forbes Advocate, says.
They withdrew their services from all grades of the premiership "immediately".
The communication comes from Group 10 Referees president Bryce Hotham and secretary Nick Lander, Group XI referees president Stu Duff and secretary Justin Walker.
NSW Rugby League says this weekend's twin town derby will go ahead.
"NSWRL has arranged for games to be covered and urges the group to take a sensible to approach to resolving the matter and engage in respectful communication," a spokesperson said in a statement provided to the Advocate.
The referees' decision follows the abandonment of a reserve grade game between Wellington and Forbes, at Wellington, on May 19.
The Group 10 and Group XI referees associations met on June 4 to discuss the sanctions handed down, the statement says, and continues "to say we found the penalties inadequate and weak is an understatement."
"At a time when our numbers are at their lowest and we require the full support of the Peter McDonald Premiership board and the NSWRL alike we have been let down terribly.
"We've had enough."
The associations have withdrawn their services from all grades of the Peter McDonald Premiership immediately and have notified the NSWRL Referees Association of this on June 5.
They have listed the following as minimum requirements before they return to the field:
"We run out each weekend, across multiple grades, venues and often both days because, like players, coaches and supporters, we too love the game," the letter states.
"However, we as a group have grown tired of accepting abuse as the norm.
"If we don't act now there's a very real chance the referees we do have left will simply walk away from the game."
A NSW Rugby League spokesperson said there was an appropriate way to raise issues of concern, but it was not strike action.
"The NSWRL is very disappointed that a group of referees would think it appropriate to hold the game in western NSW to ransom over issues that have been the subject of ongoing discussions and moving towards a respectful resolution for some time," a spokesperson said.
"NSWRL is, and has always been, happy to engage in respectful discussion about the issue but not against the background of strike action."
