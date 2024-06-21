Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Eugowra school's sports courts to get $130,000 makeover

June 21 2024 - 10:06am
Eugowra Public School students are looking forward to playing on new refurbished sports courts thanks to $131,450 in funding.

Local News

