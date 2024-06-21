Eugowra school's sports courts to get $130,000 makeover

Eugowra Public School students are looking forward to playing on new refurbished sports courts thanks to $131,450 in funding.
The Eugowra Public School's tennis courts, basketball/netball courts and cricket pitch will soon be repaired thanks to funding through the Community Building Partnership program, Member for Orange Philip Donato has announced.
Eugowra Public School P and C President, Sally Reid, said the grant was applied for based on the program's objectives: investment that delivers positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes, while also promoting community participation, inclusion and cohesion.
"At the moment the courts/pitch are in poor condition through having not been upgraded over the years," Mrs Reid said.
The grant of $131,450 will help restore the courts and pitch through resurfacing and the installation of lighting.
"Improvement of these sporting surfaces will not only allow the students to have access to quality outdoor facilities but through the NSW Government Share Our Space program, it will ensure everyone has access to quality outdoor facilities out of school time and in particular during the holidays.
"The improvement of these areas will help to increase the opportunities to share our space with the community. Sharing the space will help foster a sense of ownership and responsibility for our schools and it's role in building relationships, connections and resilience for everyone in our community," Mrs Reid added.
Mr Donato was delighted to announce $297,658 for the electorate for 13 projects covered by the 2023 Community Building Partnership Program funding.
"The State Government funds will deliver much-needed improvements to local facilities and it's great to see the kids of Eugowra are among those to benefit," Mr Donato said.
"This grassroots funding will directly help create a more vibrant and inclusive local community. It's also great news for the electorate.
"I congratulate all the organisations that were successful in their application and look forward to seeing how these projects make a real difference for community groups in the area."
Along with Eugowra P and C, successful projects in Forbes for the 2023 round were:
The program has funded more than 19,700 community projects since 2009.
For more information, visit the program website: nsw.gov.au/cbp
