No Grazing Down the Lachlan in 2024, but volunteer committee commits to future

Grazing Down the Lachlan won't be on in 2024.
Volunteer organisers of the popular foodie event said the decision was made after careful consideration over the past eight months.
Grazing celebrated its fifth year in 2023, with 550 guests enjoying the region's best food, culture, art, entertainment and history in the stunning river-side location.
The fundraising event, which draws visitors to Forbes for the weekend, generated $45,000 for the Forbes Arts Society and injected $400,000 for the local economy.
"This decision was not made lightly as Grazing remains a very special event for the volunteer committee, and we know many of you look forward to it as a staple event on the Amazing Forbes calendar," Team Grazing announced through Facebook.
"Rest assured, we will continue to work behind the scenes to refresh the event format and bring Grazing Down the Lachlan back in future years.
"Thank you to our sponsors, volunteers and community for your continued support of this unique foodie adventure."
They urge those interested in future events to sign up for the newsletter online through https://www.grazingdownthelachlan.com/
Grazing was born in 2017, the long lunch on the Lachlan River stock route a way to showcase the country and its produce.
Sharing Wiradjuri culture and showcasing regional artists has been a focus, as has its zero waste policy, and the team won Gold at the NSW Tourism Awards in 2019.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.