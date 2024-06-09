Forbes breaks Parkes stronghold, claims victory in rugby league derby

Forbes held out a determined Parkes to clinch a long-awaited 22-18 victory in the long weekend clash of the rivals.
The Magpies' first grade had a mighty first half but had to do a mountain of defensive work in the dying stages of the annual fixture at Pioneer Oval.
It's the first time Magpies first grade captain Nick Greenhalgh has had the long weekend win on the Spacies' hallowed turf and he couldn't have been happier with his side's efforts.
"We knew it was going to be tough, it's always tough coming over here on a long weekend," he said post-match.
"We really won that game in the first 40 minutes. The boys really stepped up, we really started fast.
"We did well to hang on there, but we made it hard on ourselves."
The score was 18-22 with nine minutes to go, with the ball in Parkes' hands.
Forbes defended play after play, denying the Spacies' repeated attacks, regaining possession only briefly before full time.
It was a very special win, Greenhalgh said.
"The crowd, everything, (is) just magnificent, and there's no other game like it to be honest in bush footy," he said.
"You cop a bit of slack on that (Parkes) hill over there but everyone travels, everyone comes and supports us.
"It's nearly better than a grand final, the atmosphere's dead set unbelievable and this crowd here got us home in that last 10 minutes that's for sure."
Ben Maguire, who's made an earlier than expected return to first grade in the past few weeks, was again invaluable bagging a double.
Jack Hartwig and Charlie Lennon returned to the field after early season suspensions and were immense.
"Our interchange with Charlie and Jack - they came on and just changed the game for us," Greenhalgh said.
"Ben's unstoppable - I don't know what he's drinking or what he's doing on the farm but it's working, it's great to have him back."
Parkes was first across the line on Sunday, thanks to Jordan Pope who was home for the long weekend and keen to be part of the clash of the rivals.
But Forbes responded with Ben Maguire rounding the posts to dive down behind them in triumphant style and from there the momentum was with the visitors.
Tom Toohey and Jack Hartwig scored a try apiece and Maguire his second as Forbes the Magpies established a 4-22 lead.
It was only to be expected that the Spacemen came out from half time firing.
Tuhi Pompey powered over the line, Jacob Smede bagged one in the corner.
Pompey's second saw the scoreboard tick over to 18-22 with nine minutes left on the clock and the energy on the field lifted another level.
The home crowd was getting excited and the Magpies' faithful became even more vocal from their hill.
Forbes' defence held and the ball was in the Magpies' hands when the full time whistle sounded, sending the boys in black and white to the hillside packed with Forbes fans.
"Unbelievable," Greenhalgh said.
"In that second half we started a little bit slower and they got all the running, we backed our defence and we kept turning up for one another and we were lucky to get away with it.
"They come out firing, I knew they would being down that much at home, but we stuck strong."
Penalties and errors gave the Spacemen opportunities, but then the Magpies had had their own at different stages of the game.
"They're a red hot side, they're a really good side," Greenhalgh said of the Parkes side that toppled Orange CYMS from the top of the ladder just a week earlier.
The Magpies' focus now turns to the next game, at home at Spooner Oval to Orange Hawks on Sunday, June 16.
"A couple of the boys pulled up a a little bit lame I think but we're getting troops back," Greenhalgh said.
Jake Grace was present Sunday but recovering from a knee injury and didn't take the field.
There has been good news regarding touch judge Greg Phillips, former referee, who suffered a medical episode during the first grade game and was taken from the field by ambulance.
Parkes Spacemen president Tony Dwyer said he'd spoken to Phillips who was in good spirits and hoping to be released from hospital.
