Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Forbes breaks Parkes stronghold, claims victory in rugby league derby

Updated June 10 2024 - 10:44am, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forbes held out a determined Parkes to clinch a long-awaited 22-18 victory in the long weekend clash of the rivals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.