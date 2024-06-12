'We love the game' but referees call for change

A ripple of shock went through the sporting community when the region's rugby league referees withdrew their services from the Peter McDonald Premiership just days out from the long weekend twin town derby.
While that much-anticipated contest went ahead, as The Advocate prepared for press there had been no further word about a resolution.
Referees, including Group 11 Referees Association secretary and local Justin Walker, are calling for change.
The referees associations for Group 11 and Group 10 announced last Thursday they were withdrawing their services following an investigation into a reserve grade game between Wellington and Forbes earlier this season which was abandoned at half-time.
But their decision was not a knee-jerk reaction to that incident, Walker said.
Referees are "tired of accepting abuse as the norm", a statement released by Group 10 Referees president Bryce Hotham with secretary Nick Lander, Group XI referees president Stu Duff with Walker said.
"We run out each weekend, across multiple grades, venues and often both days because, like players, coaches and supporters, we too love the game," the letter states.
Walker grew up playing rugby league and joined the ranks of officials at 18 to referee juniors. He's been refereeing seniors since he retired from playing in 2013.
He enjoys it, he appreciates the players' passion and commitment - but he's watched the number of referees dwindle steadily.
Group 10 and Group 11 referees association has 18 members, when they're all available, to cover 24 centres, Walker said. At the start of this season they weren't sure they'd be able to do it.
"I've been refereeing league tag, running the line in 18s, running the line in reserve grade, refereeing first grade," Walker said. "That's just to get the competition up and running without it being affected."
This could mean leaving home as early as 7am if he has to travel to Nyngan, and getting home some 12 hours later, running at least 20km and upwards of 30km with the play as he officiates.
"It's a fairly good work out," Walker says on a lighter note.
The season is extending as well, with referees called on from trials in February through to the women's competition in November.
Walker's not complaining about the work, he enjoys being out there in the middle, but he does want to see a culture of respect.
"The fundamental driver for all of us is we genuinely enjoy the game and like refereeing but when you start taking that enjoyment factor away because of these circumstances it definitely becomes less desirable," Walker said.
"We fully appreciate that rugby league's a emotional game and requires a lot of time and effort ... there's a lot of commitment," Walker said.
"That's always been the case and we'd hope the emotion doesn't go out of the game but there's also lines that shouldn't be crossed.
"There should be checks and balances in the game to make sure those lines aren't crossed."
The Referees Associations have listed the following as minimum requirements before they return to the field:
A new statewide judiciary has been created to deal with issues of dissent and abuse towards officials in rugby league competitions across the state.
The move comes after Peter McDonald Premiership referees announced last week they were going on strike, having "grown tired of accepting abuse as the norm".
While no resolution has yet been reached between the NSW Rugby League and the Group 11 and Group 10 referees regarding the strike, action has been taken to ensure "support for referees".
"In a major initiative to support referees, NSWRL has today announced the creation of a judiciary committee to deal specifically with issues of referee dissent and abuse across community competitions," a NSW Rugby League spokesperson told ACM.
"Any such issue arising from any community competition in NSW will be referred directly to this judiciary committee, irrespective of where the incident occurs.
"The judiciary committee will consist of a nominee of NSWRL, a nominee of the NSWRL Referees Association and an independent Chair.
"The creation of the committee will ensure consistency of judiciary outcomes across the state and support for referees."
The spokesperson also said the NSWRL "continues to work constructively with referees from Group 10 and Group 11 in the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) to resolve their concerns".
