'We love the game' but referees call for change

June 12 2024 - 11:00am
Justin Walker was named our referee of the year at our SOYA awards earlier this year for his dedication to rugby league.
A ripple of shock went through the sporting community when the region's rugby league referees withdrew their services from the Peter McDonald Premiership just days out from the long weekend twin town derby.

Local News

