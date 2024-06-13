Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Water experts meet to mitigate risks at Lake Rowlands

June 13 2024 - 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Rowlands spilling. File picture
Lake Rowlands spilling. File picture

Water quality experts from WaterNSW converged on Blayney on June 5-6 to collaborate with Central Tablelands Water in exploring strategies to mitigate risks to source water quality at Lake Rowlands, Eugowra's primary water supply.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.