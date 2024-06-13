Water experts meet to mitigate risks at Lake Rowlands

Water quality experts from WaterNSW converged on Blayney on June 5-6 to collaborate with Central Tablelands Water in exploring strategies to mitigate risks to source water quality at Lake Rowlands, Eugowra's primary water supply.
Fiona Smith, WaterNSW's Executive Manager Strategy and Performance, emphasised the importance of collaboration in addressing water challenges.
"One of the big lessons from the most recent drought is the water sector must collaborate more closely to build expertise and provide better access to niche skills," she said.
Lake Rowlands, which supplies drinking water to 14 towns and villages across Blayney, Cabonne, Weddin, and Cowra local government areas, plays a crucial role in sustaining the region's water needs.
Additionally, Central Tablelands Water has the capacity to supply drinking water to Orange City Council for emergency purposes via a bi-directional pipeline.
Ms Smith underscored the significance of the Town Water Risk Reduction Program initiated by the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water.
"WaterNSW is a national leader in the water sector... our experts are well placed to help identify risks and fast track improvements to source water quality under the Town Water Risk Reduction Program," she said.
Gavin Rhodes, the general manager of Central Tablelands Water, expressed appreciation for the collaborative effort.
"This is a great opportunity for our organization to work in close collaboration with WaterNSW and have direct access to their catchment management expertise," he said.
Mr Rhodes emphasised the importance of protecting Lake Rowlands' catchment and mitigating risks to water quality.
Source water quality is integral to ensuring the safety and reliability of the water supply chain.
Smith highlighted the multi-barrier approach employed to address risks throughout the water supply chain, acknowledging that each barrier contributes to greater assurance of water safety.
The Town Water Risk Reduction Program aims to bolster water security, quality, and reliability by leveraging the expertise of major entities like WaterNSW to support local councils.
