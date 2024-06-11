Want to learn more about standing for council? Free forum for women on Saturday

The Australian Local Government Women's Association (ALGWA) NSW Branch has been granted $80,000 in funding by the state government to help deliver free 'Getting women elected' forums to councils across NSW.
A free forum will be held in Parkes at the Cooke Park Pavilion on Saturday, June 15. The Australian Local Government Women's Association NSW Branch will deliver a candidate information workshop covering leadership skills, how to run a successful campaign as well as the roles and responsibilities of elected councillors.
This workshop is one of many being held by ALGWA NSW across the state, designed to promote representation of women as local Councillors. This workshop is aimed at empowering women with the knowledge to run as candidates and will be delivered by women with lived experience as political candidates, as well as facilitators who have served or worked in local government.
Women don't need to be running already, they may just have an interest for the future or want to know what councillors do.
The aim of ALGWA is to:
This workshop is open to women residing in Parkes, Forbes and surrounding Local Government Areas. Book your spot online at www.eventbrite.com.au
Local government elections are on September 14, and many women in our communities are already making decisions on whether they will step up and campaign for election to council. ALGWA ran 30 forums in 2021 and was proud to see women's representation on councils across NSW increase from 31 per cent to 39 per cent at that election.
