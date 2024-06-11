Forbes Advocatesport
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dukes to meet Bolam in bowls minor singles final

Updated June 11 2024 - 2:18pm, first published 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert 'Pooch' Dukes is lining up against Shane Bolam in the minor singles final. File picture
Robert 'Pooch' Dukes is lining up against Shane Bolam in the minor singles final. File picture

It will be an all 'family affair' in the final of the Minor Singles in lawn bowls with Robert 'Pooch' Dukes and Shane 'Booza' Bolam scheduled to play the finale and most likely Saturday week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.