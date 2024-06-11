Dukes to meet Bolam in bowls minor singles final

It will be an all 'family affair' in the final of the Minor Singles in lawn bowls with Robert 'Pooch' Dukes and Shane 'Booza' Bolam scheduled to play the finale and most likely Saturday week.
Both are extremely popular members of the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club and while the final will represent a stern test to their bowling ability it will also be a day for the Wallace family to remember with 'Pooch' married to Kristy Wallace while 'Booza' is married to her sister Nadene.
Who is favoured to win? For many it is each way. Both have their supporters with perhaps the experience of 'Pooch' swinging the scales very slightly his way. Three years ago he played the final of Major Singles going down to Mitch Andrews while also having to settle for runners-up in a Major Fours final around the same time.
"I hope to finally get one, not bridesmaid again," 'Pooch' said on Monday. "I had a very hard game (in the semi) against Brett (Davenport) and playing 'Booza' you can never trust a 'leftie'," he added.
'Booza' has a similar story with his best winning A and B Pairs around three years ago with "Bert' Bayley while picking up prize-money at the more recent Grenfell Invitation Triples playing with Brett Davenport and Brian Asimus.
"Playing a 'little' final will be a new experience, I might have to come in the back door, like a quite achiever," 'Booza' said.
Supporters of all sports, especially bowls, are advised to keep an ear out for a definite date for the final as both are still involved in Minor Pairs currently being played.
While the semi finals on Saturday displayed outstanding bowls many also said the games highlighted players who are the future of the club on and off the green with 'Pooch' winning over his mate Brett Davenport while 'Booza' got the better of Scott McKellar.
After 3-all at the end of five ends Brett jumped out to a 10-3 lead after eight extending the lead to 16-6 after 14. The next two ends resulted in six to 'Pooch' for 16-12 before Brett extended the lead to 20-14 after 20 then 21-18 after 22.
Experience 'Pooch' gained in playing the final of Major Singles kicked in to win the run home of 26 ends 7-0 for 25-21.
It was similar for 'Booza' who also had to find his best late to down Scott after it was 7-all after eight, 11-all after 12 then 17-all after 20. 'Booza' was able to win all ends home except two in the game lasting 27 ends scoring 8-3 for 25-20.
Minor Pairs are also holding interest with Shayne Staines leading for 'Booza' Bolam on a 'heavy' green due to the weather last Monday to edge out the Eugowra connection of Poss Jones and Cheree Vincent 23-12 in the scheduled 21 ends. 8-0 after two was a perfect start for the Forbes pair who continued to lead, 14-4 after nine, 17-9 after 15 to share honours on the way home.
Draw for the Minor Pairs now has Brett Davenport and 'Pooch' Dukes to play Ivan Hodges and Peter Hocking for a place in the final.
It is slightly more congested in the top half with the Staines/Bolam pairing having to play Peter Greenhalgh and Peter Mackay with the winner advancing to play Paul Doust and Scott McKellar in the semi final for a place in the final.
SOCIAL BOWLS - It was frosty WEDNESDAY morning but that not stop name sake Steve Frost from Bogan Gate leading for John Kennedy card draw winners 15-14 over neighbour Grahame Rice who lead for Don Craft over18 ends. They looked good at 14-5 after 11 before Don made the right calls to trail 12-14 after 15 just falling short in the run home.
Conditions continued to deterate as the morning progressed and none more so for John Baass and Barry Shine who fell to card draw runners-up Noel Jolliffe who played like his beloved in-form Dragons and skip Kerry Roach 29-8 in 20 ends. It was almost over at 9-0 after five.
There were close scores with Sandra Priest and Cliff Nelson wining 14-12 in 16 over Robyn Mattiske and Kerry Dunstan leading 9-4 after eight.
There was one shining light on a dull morning with Ann Mackay leading superbly for Geoff Coles winning 14-12 over Angela Dent and Bill O'Connell. 8-all after 10, 9-all after 12 before 5-3 on the run home.
Fred Vogelsang and John Gorton won 15-10 also in 16 over Bill Looney and Peter Mackay only leading 9-7 after eight. Three on the last two ends sealed the win.
The 'big four talents' in Dale Scott and Alf Davies met up with Dan Wright and Laurie Crouch in 20 ends winning 25-12 leading 11-7 at half time.
In the last the Eugowra connection of John 'Slippery' Ward and Cheree Vincent showed their best to win 27-13 over Cheryl Hodges and Lyall Strudwick always in command leading 6-0 after three, 15-5 after 11 and 22-13 after 16 of 18 ends. Flint St Butchery winners Peter Mackay and Kerry Dunstan.
While Mother Nature was the winner on THURSDAY due to the wet the same cannot be said for SUNDAY morning when in cool conditions the jackpot of $220 went unclaimed with the only resting toucher recorded by Mick Merritt with Paul Baker and
Benny Parslow tasting a raspberry each.
Mick M had a good day leading for 'Bert' Bayley as card draw winners taking the chocolates over Dale Scott and Viv Russell 16-15. 4-all after six before 14-6 to Mick and 'Bert' with Dale and Viv adding respectively to the score with a four on the last.
Losing rink or second card drawn had Pat O'Neill and Al Phillips winning 20-10 over 'colourful' mates Paul Baker and John Cutler well in hand at 10-4 as the players headed to the warmth of club for a refresher.
Billy Cowell and Jamie Dukes were on fire winning 23-10 over Jason Howell and Benny Parslow having to come from 7-8 down at half time before 16-2 in the second half.
In the last Peter Tisdell and Tony Dicks got the better of Eugowra couple Cheree Vincent and 'Poss" Jones 25-17 only slightly in front 10-8 at drinks. Chook winners Billy Cowell, Harold Collits, Ann-Maree Peters, Cheree Vincent, Dale Scott, Pat O'Neill, Paul Baker, Paul Hodge.
What does your club offer?
There is something happening all the time, for the end of the working week the social hit out - Friday afternoon Happy Hours 4.30 to 6pm. Cheap as chips and a snack thrown in. There is also the raffle ... winners everywhere.
And remember Happy Hour also on Sunday, 12 midday to 1.30pm.
For that party, big and small, take in the re-furbished deck over-looking the lake and next door to the kids play-ground. What a location for all members of the family. In-club friendly atmosphere complemented by superb Chinese dining in the re-furbished restaurant.
When not hosting premier events inside and outside. SOCIAL BOWLS - Wednesday 10am; Thursday 1pm; Sunday 10am. And why not indoor bowls - Monday 2pm or the pool comp - Friday 7pm. Croquet - Sunday 9.30am. Bingo - Thursday 1pm and the regular members draw - 7pm Wednesday.
