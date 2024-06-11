Central West women bring home win as locals enjoy representative rugby success

Georgia Cole couldn't have asked for a better debut in senior central west rugby ranks, competing with the side that won the Thomson Cup at the Country Championships.
Cole was one of five Platypi to don the blues colours for the long weekend carnival in Tamworth, with Tikko Noke, Charlie French and Mahe Fangupo selected in the men's side and Harrison Corke in the Colts.
Central West women claimed the title, dominating the weekend and defeating defending champions Hunter in the grand final 28-10.
Cole, who led the Under 18s side to the Country Championships in 2023 under Forbes-based coach Amy Townsend, played in the second row for the women's side this year.
"The whole experience was very enjoyable and memorable," she said.
"It was very special playing with girls that I've looked up to for years within my local comp, who I have only had the opportunity to play against, not play with until now."
Playing alongside the experienced Melissa Waterford was a huge benefit to the Forbes star.
"Her knowledge and guidance specific to my position was priceless and an unreal experience on its own," Cole said.
Central West needed less than four minutes to get on the board in the grand final: Parkes' Maely MacGregor ran nearly half the length of the field to score once she found space down the left side.
The defending champion Hunter squad started to enjoy a much bigger share of possession after the try and eventually used that pressure to close the gap to 8-5.
The first half remained tight but Hunter's Georgie Ball was shown a yellow card at half-time, giving the Bullettes a golden chance to extend their lead after the break.
Macgregor linked up with Bathurst's Tiana Anderson to create an overlap down the right side before the ball ended up in the hands of Bulldogs teammate Abbey Corby for a try.
Wellington's Kiara Sullivan was next to cross the line, scooping the ball up from an Anderson kick to give central west a 20-5 lead. The sides scored one more apiece, with a late penalty goal sealing the final score for central west.
It was very special to be part of the team that won the Cup back for central west, Cole said, even if the trophy itself was unfortunately left behind in the Hunter.
"This didn't hold us back from the celebrations," Cole added.
All Central West Blue Bulls competed with success.
In the Men's, Tikko Noke, Charlie French and Mahe Fangupo bounced back from a tough day one to win the Richardson Shield with a 55-20 win over Central North.
Harrison Corke and the Colts finished in third place after a tough final game against eventual Rowland Cup winners Central Coast going down on the buzzer 22-18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.