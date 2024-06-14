Bumper harvest at community garden

Harvesting of winter vegetables at the Community Garden is well underway.
Call at the Garden, 59-71 Reymond Street, any time between 9 and 11 every day, except Sunday, to score yourself a bargain.
Available now are cabbages, cauliflowers, broccoli, chokos, silverbeet, turnips, pumpkins, butternuts, shallots, and sweet potato. And of course a selection of plant seedlings and succulents.
Or do you fancy growing your own vegetables but don't have room, or would like to have some company while you work in the garden?
Come and join us. For $40 a year for a large bed, and $25 for a small bed, you are supplied with seedlings (at Garden member rate), natural fertiliser, mulch, compost and water, and tools to share. What you grow on your plot is yours to harvest.
As a member of our Community Garden, you will be asked to join in with general maintenance of the site and the growing of produce on our Community beds, which provide the produce that we sell, the return from which finances the Garden.
Working Bees are held on a Saturday morning, once a month, accompanied by delicious morning teas.
The Community Garden also grows local native trees for sale, from seed, and this is another activity you can participate in.
Please call at the Garden to check us out, or email forbescommunitygarden@outlook.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.