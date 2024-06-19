What's on in Forbes: Have you got your tickets to Chillfest, Frost and Fire?

CHILLFEST
Friday, June 21
Gear up for an enchanting family evening at ChillFest from 6-10pm, the perfect kickoff to Forbes' Frost and Fire at the Forbes Ski Dam. Glide and twirl on our synthetic ice-skating rink beneath the stars, indulge in delightful treats from food stalls, and join us for a cosy family movie night in the Youth and Community Centre. Tickets at 123.tix
FORBES FARMERS MARKETS
Saturday, June 22
The monthly Forbes Farmers Markets is on this weekend. Browse the markets in Victoria Park from 8am to 12pm.
FROST AND FIRE
Saturday, June 22
Fire buckets, food trucks, and boutique brews. A night full of live music with friends and family by the lake as this amazing event marks its fifth year, things are heating up! Don't miss our very own Vera Blue as this year's feature act with music by Raechel Whitchurch, Cler, Jo and Em, Gracey Denham Jones, and Cameron Sharp. Tickets available at 123tix
TANIA KERNAGHAN AND JASON OWEN
Saturday, June 22
The popular duo are returning to Club Forbes. Their superbly crafted 'Acoustic Party' concert takes their audience on a remarkable journey down memory lane. This concert has something for everyone to enjoy! Tickets at 123tix.
YOUNG WOMAN INFORMATION NIGHT
Wednesday, June 26
There will be an information night for the Young Woman Competition from 6.30pm at Club Forbes.
GREAT COUNTRY SONGBOOK TOUR
Friday, June 28
Don't miss Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole in concert performing some great tracks off their new album and old favourites at Club Forbes. Tickets at 123tix.
RED BEND PRESENTS LEGALLY BLONDE
June 29 and 30
Red Bend Catholic College is excited to present Legally Blonde the musical as their production for 2024. All parents, guardians, family members, staff, students and members of the community are invited to come and experience a wonderful showcase of acting from Red Bend's talented group of performers. Performances Saturday and Sunday. Doors will be open from 6:15pm for 6:30pm start. Approx. Tickets are $5 at 123tix.com
BIG FREEZE SCHOOL HOLIDAYS
July 15 and 16
The Forbes Baptist Church will be hosting a kids holiday program for two days. From 9am to 2pm for $10 perchild for two days for kids in kinder to year six. Have fun and bring your own recess, lunch, drink bottle, hat and enclosed shoes. Contact Nichole Austin on 042874111 or email fbcbigsummer@gmail.com
WORKING DOGS DEMOS AND AUCTION
July, 19 and 20
On Friday 19, see demos of cattle, goats and paddock sheep and on Saturday 20, see yard sheep demos and be at the working dog aution to find your top working dog at the Forbes Showground.
WOODFIRED EUGOWRA
Saturday, August 3
Woodfired Eugowra is returning in 2024, and are thrilled to announce that applications for stallholders are now open! With over 1000 visitors expected, it's the perfect opportunity to showcase your products and connect with our vibrant community. Interested? Register your interest by emailing secretary.etta@gmail.com
CENTRAL WEST BIRD EXPO
Saturday, August 3
The Central West Bird Club's Annual Expo is on again! With hundreds of birds of all different species, trade stands providing all your birding needs, food vans and even general markets the bird show will be a great morning out from 10am to 2pm!
AUSTRALIAN JUNIOR TRACK TITLES
August 10 and 11
Forbes Autosports club
