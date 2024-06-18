Garden club enjoys beautiful weather for monthly meeting

Forbes Garden Club held their monthly meeting on May 28 at the home of Peter and Meg Scholefield where beautiful weather was the order of the day.
At the conclusion of the meeting Meg and Peter were thanked by Margot Rath and given a small token of appreciation.
President Margaret welcomed members and Secretary Robin brought along the Garden Clubs of Australia magazine to show members that we had an article in the magazine about our 70th Birthday luncheon which was written by our past President Elvy.
The luncheon was held last November. Seventy years is quite an achievement and it is great to see the Club still active.
Our guest speaker was David Sanderson who has an untold knowledge of bees.
David mentioned firstly that if you are stung by a bee the best and only method of removal is to scrape it as if you squeeze or pull the sting it usually goes in further.
Gardens and growing crops benefit from the bee relying heavily to pollinate etc.
The European Honey Bee is the most common of the species but there are many other varieties and if you see holes in leaves on your roses or plants you may depend that the Leaf Cutter Bee has been busy.
The Honey Bee life cycle differs from others where there is a queen, drone and a working bee. David mentioned that not just anyone is entitled to keep bees you must go through a process and be registered with the DPI.
Bees are prone to many diseases and whilst some diseases can be controlled by a wash others mean total destruction. If you have bees around the garden in the summer particularly it is a good idea to have a shallow dish of water with a small wooden plank across as bees are not good swimmers.
David was a very informative speaker and on behalf of the Garden Club David was thanked and given a small token of appreciation by Robyn Mattiske.
Raffle winners on the day were 1st Annette Thornton, 2nd Janette Thomas, 3rd Robin Lyell and 4th Gail McKay.
Flower of the month was won by Denise Thurston with a Chrysanthemum, Second Sylvia Glasson a Rose, and third to Marie Langfield a Rose.
Our next meeting will be at the Men's shed on June 25 at 2pm.
Please support Flower of the Month and bring one stem of a flower along with your name and the name of the flower underneath the container.
"Flowers are happy things".
- By Elvy Quirk
