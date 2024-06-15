2024 Forbes eisteddfod starts Wednesday at Town Hall

The 2024 Forbes Eisteddfod starts Wednesday, June 19, and it's our performers' time to shine.
We look forward to welcoming adjudicator Troy Castle back to Forbes Town Hall for the music and drama portion of this annual event.
They'll run from Wednesday through to Tuesday, June 25, commencing with our local primary school students' in choral speech and finishing with vocal sections.
Young competitors are coming from all over the region to perform in sections that range from prepared reading and recitation to mime and instrumental, individually or in school groups.
Bands will take the floor on Sunday afternoon, the session starting at 2pm.
Forbes Town and District Band is of course performing, so is Parkes Shire Concert Band and City of Orange Brass Band.
Make sure you check the program online at www.forbeseisteddfod.com.au or find out from your child's school when they're expected to compete.
The dance eisteddfod will start on Saturday, July 6, at Red Bend Catholic College.
It opens with the spectacular troupe competition day with Kristen's Dance School to take the stage through the day along with studios from all over our region.
