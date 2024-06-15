Forbes Advocate
2024 Forbes eisteddfod starts Wednesday at Town Hall

Updated June 18 2024 - 11:34am, first published June 15 2024 - 4:02pm
St Laurence's students competing in the Town Hall school dance competition in 2023. File picture
The 2024 Forbes Eisteddfod starts Wednesday, June 19, and it's our performers' time to shine.

Local News

