Forbes artists' work on display at Grenfell

The Forbes waterways, flora and fauna and travels around Australia are a valuable source of inspiration to local Forbes artists and making the Environmental Echoes art exhibition a sight to see.
The Grenfell Art Gallery is currently hosting the Environmental Echoes art exhibition created by artists in the Forbes Painters Group.
Over 60 works are on display and the artists range in age from 97 to 16 but all share the same desire to visually express all aspects of their environment.
The Forbes Painters Group come together every week to communicate and share their skills in all areas of art and all members help and support each other through the hardship of their daily lives.
A diverse range of mediums is used in the group and a range of interests are explored through the form of art.
The exhibition is inspired but the individual exploration of the environment and consists of portrayals of landscapes, flora, fauna, still life and creative explorations into fantasy landscape.
The Environmental Echoes art exhibition is on display until July 24, be sure to support our local artists and check out their amazing works of art.
Grenfell Art Gallery opening hours are:
