Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Forbes artists' work on display at Grenfell

MB
By Madeline Blackstock
June 17 2024 - 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Forbes waterways, flora and fauna and travels around Australia are a valuable source of inspiration to local Forbes artists and making the Environmental Echoes art exhibition a sight to see.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MB

Madeline Blackstock

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.