Footy's on, region's referees will take the rugby league field this weekend

Footy will go ahead this weekend following a meeting between the NSW Rugby League, representatives of the Group 10 and 11 Referees Associations and the Peter McDonald Premiership management committee.
A specific state-wide judiciary committee to deal with issues of dissent and referee abuse has been established after our region's referees withdrew their services from the senior rugby league competition.
NSW Rugby League says it has now resolved local match officials' concerns.
NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden travelled to Bathurst for the meeting to jointly address issues relating to the Peter McDonald Premiership and discuss the introduction of a specific statewide judiciary committee to deal with issues of dissent and referee abuse.
NSWRL Director and member of the Peter McDonald Management Committee Bob Walsh said all parties appreciated the opportunity to discuss matters freely in an open and respectful forum, and both the committee and NSWRL welcomed the decision by the referees to officiate matches this weekend.
The Groups 10 and 11 referees were supportive of the introduction of a specific statewide judiciary committee which will consist of a nominee of the NSWRL, a nominee of the NSWRL Referees Association and an independent chair, Walsh said.
The referees also welcomed the indication of support for mechanisms to record conduct issues such as the use of video and audio techniques or GoPro devices.
Group 10 Referees Association President Bryce Hotham said match officials were pleased to have the opportunity to attend meetings of the Peter McDonald Premiership Management Committee and to discuss their concerns.
Both Referees Associations are happy we are moving forward and we look forward to working on that collaboration with the NSWRL and the Peter McDonald Premiership Management Committee, Hotham said.
We are excited about getting back on the paddock and continuing to officiate Rugby League in the western region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.