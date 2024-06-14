Forbes Advocate
Footy's on, region's referees will take the rugby league field this weekend

June 14 2024 - 1:55pm
Forbes Magpies host Orange CYMS at Spooner Oval this Sunday.
Footy will go ahead this weekend following a meeting between the NSW Rugby League, representatives of the Group 10 and 11 Referees Associations and the Peter McDonald Premiership management committee.

