Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Matters of State: Donato welcomes student leaders to Parliament

By Phil Donato Mp
June 18 2024 - 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tomorrow's leaders

Last week in parliament I was pleased to join fellow MPs in addressing this year's Secondary Student Leadership Program. It was great to see students from schools across the Orange electorate, including Trundle and Peak Hill Central Schools, Red Bend Catholic College, Orange Christian School, Canobolas High School, and Yeoval Central School.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.