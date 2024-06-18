Matters of State: Donato welcomes student leaders to Parliament

It is borne from the heartbreaking tragedies that have befallen too many women, the most recent and poignant being the alleged homicide of Forbes mother, Molly Ticehurst. Molly's death has struck a deep chord with her local community of Forbes, the Orange electorate, indeed - across our nation! Molly's tragic passing was the tipping point for change, resulting in this legislation and therefore it is referred to as Molly's Law.

