Matters of State: Donato welcomes student leaders to Parliament

Last week in parliament I was pleased to join fellow MPs in addressing this year's Secondary Student Leadership Program. It was great to see students from schools across the Orange electorate, including Trundle and Peak Hill Central Schools, Red Bend Catholic College, Orange Christian School, Canobolas High School, and Yeoval Central School.
I contributed to the debate on two key pieces of legislation introduced by the NSW Government relating to violence. Attorney General Michael Daley MP introduced the Law Enforcement (Powers and Responsibilities) and Other Legislation Amendment (Knife Crime) Bill 2024.
In recent years, we have seen a disturbing rise in knife-related violence. The Bondi Junction tragedy was a stark reminder that knife crime can happen anywhere, at any time, and to anyone. It is our duty to ensure that such atrocities are not repeated, and this legislation is a positive step in that direction.
Enhanced powers, and therefore capabilities, of our police, equipping them with additional tools they need to effectively combat knife crime. From my own experience as a former police officer, I can attest that one of the greatest challenges police face is the unpredictability and lethality of knife attacks.
The legislation includes increased search powers in declared areas, stricter penalties for sale, possession and use of knives, and improved support for knife crime prevention programs - particularly those targeting young people. While this legislation is a welcomed, mental illness as a factor of knife-related and other violent crime also needs to be addressed with equal measure.
In my speech I urged the NSW Government to explore realistic policy options and appropriately act on this aspect for public safety. While this legislation is no panacea, it's a positive step towards reducing knife crime and protecting lives.
The other bill debated on the floor of the NSW Parliament was the Bail and Other Legislation Amendment (Domestic Violence) Bill 2024. This critical piece of legislation is a necessary response to the escalating crisis of DV within our communities.
It is borne from the heartbreaking tragedies that have befallen too many women, the most recent and poignant being the alleged homicide of Forbes mother, Molly Ticehurst. Molly's death has struck a deep chord with her local community of Forbes, the Orange electorate, indeed - across our nation! Molly's tragic passing was the tipping point for change, resulting in this legislation and therefore it is referred to as Molly's Law.
One of the most significant flaws in our current system is, at times - the leniency, inadequacy, and inconsistency of bail conditions for those charged with DV offences and a failure to see and appropriately act on obvious red flags. Molly's Law addresses this issue head-on by introducing stricter bail conditions, enhanced protective measures, and court-imposed bail determinations can only be made by magistrates.
A key component of this legislation is the introduction of ankle monitoring for individuals granted bail in DV cases. This technology acts as both a deterrent and a safeguard, enabling law enforcement to respond swiftly should a violation occur.
These measures I have personally advocated for. This legislation ensures a more robust framework for victim support services. Let us all unite, standing up and saying no more to domestic violence.
