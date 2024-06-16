Forbes, Parkes flagged for move in federal electorate redistribution

Forbes and Parkes shires have been flagged for a move back to the federal electorate of Parkes in a proposed boundary distribution now open for public comment.
Forbes and Parkes shire residents have been voting with Riverina since 2015, represented in federal parliament by Michael McCormack.
But the State's federal seats are being reduced from 47 to 46 as Western Australia picks up another seat in Australian Parliament and the Australian Electoral Commission has released its proposed redistribution - after taking submissions.
Calare, where Eugowra votes, is to remain unchanged under the proposal but Mr McCormack's electorate of Riverina has been significantly affected.
If ratified, the redistribution would take effect at the next Federal election, due before May 2025.
Mr McCormack assured residents of Forbes and Parkes LGAs, as well as Bland, that he would continue to represent them until that time if the redistribution did go ahead.
"I have been in touch with the Bland, Forbes and Parkes Shire Mayors, Brian Monaghan, Phyllis Miller OAM and Neil Westcott, regarding the announcement," he said.
"I am visiting Parkes, Forbes and West Wyalong (this) week and look forward to the appointments in those towns."
The AEC proposes the Division of North Sydney is abolished in the redistribution.
The seat of Parkes is 8.53 per cent under the redistribution quota, with 110,690 voters, and the changes outlined in the AEC's proposed redistribution of NSW would see another 20,000 projected electors.
Federal member for Calare Andrew Gee MP said he was pleased the AEC had decided not to move the electoral boundaries of Calare, in a statement to social media.
"I made two submissions putting forward that there should be no change to the boundaries," he said.
"To me, it did not make sense to change Calare's boundaries when it is one of the few electorates in New South Wales that meets the AEC's voter enrolment quotas.
"It shows that our communities are thriving and that there are strong communities of interest between them.
"The boundaries aren't final yet, and I would anticipate making a further submission affirming that the draft boundaries for Calare should be made permanent."
Full details can be found https://aec.gov.au/redistributions/
Any interested person or organisation who wishes to make an objection to the proposed boundaries or names of electoral divisions contained in the proposed redistribution has until 6pm Friday July 12, 2024 to lodge a written objection.
The new names and boundaries of electoral divisions will be in place from the determination on Thursday October 10, 2024, but an election on the new divisions until a writ is issued for a general election following the expiry or dissolution of the House of Representatives.
