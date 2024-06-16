Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Forbes, Parkes flagged for move in federal electorate redistribution

Updated June 18 2024 - 3:54pm, first published June 17 2024 - 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack and Member for Parkes Mark Coulton in 2021. Picture Mark Coulton MP
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack and Member for Parkes Mark Coulton in 2021. Picture Mark Coulton MP

Forbes and Parkes shires have been flagged for a move back to the federal electorate of Parkes in a proposed boundary distribution now open for public comment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.