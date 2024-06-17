Vera Blue to headline Forbes' Frost and Fire in very special homecoming

Frost and Fire has became an amazing feature of the local calendar in the past few years, now the 2024 festival will be headlined by one of our own.
Vera Blue - Forbes' Celia Pavey - has performed all over Australia and internationally since she last stepped onto the local stage.
"It's just such an honour to be headlining the festival, it's almost like a homecoming show," Celia said in the lead up.
Celia admits it feels a little surreal to be taking the stage at a festival in her home town, at the very venue where she grew up water skiing with her family.
But she thinks it's incredible and can't wait to see the space transformed for this weekend's winter solstice event.
While Celia hasn't actually been home for Frost and Fire since the festival launched - this time last year she was in America with Flume - she's heard plenty about it and can't wait to be part of it.
"This year it's just been the perfect timing," she said.
"I'm feeling very honoured and very excited to join the line-up this year and it's really exciting because I get to come home and I think that's what's special - performing to a home town crowd."
So much has happened for this incredible artist since she last performed here - at VANFEST in November 2016 and released her first album Perennial.
Through COVID and all its disruptions to the industry Celia was working towards her second album Mercurial - facing the challenges and uncertainties.
Since then there have been opportunities Celia can only describe as "incredible": performing with symphony orchestras around Australia, then touring with fellow Australian artist Flume.
"The last few years have been really amazing being back on the road with Flume, I finished up shows with him this year over New Year's," she said.
This year has seen a return to the studio this year working on her next album - and Celia is excited to have new music on the way.
After working with Andy and Thom Mak on her first two albums, she's expanded her horizons for this new project.
Celia's worked with writers and producers from Byron Bay to LA and the result is "some really awesome dance vibes there also mixed with a bit of the more folky undertones."
That's included working with more female writers, exploring a more feminine side of her songwriting.
"There's been lots of different people on this record which is going to be really cool - lots of different sounds but all the songs kind of evolve into the same world which has been really fun to do," Celia said.
"It's really cool to see all the different things that I'm talking about ... being brave in topics, being brave in saying things I don't normally say in a song."
Bringing together the creative for the album is an exciting part of its production: seeing all the pieces from a year-and-a-half of songwriting come together into a narrative.
"I think ethereal is a good word to describe it, it's definitely its own little world," Celia said.
"It's still dance music but I guess there's gothic undertones. There's a lot of choir stuff."
We might even get a preview this weekend, when Vera Blue takes the stage to take out the night in a slightly stripped-back version of her recent shows, all to be finalised at this week's rehearsals.
"I haven't done a show like this in a while where it's a two-piece (rather than three) so I think it'll be a little bit more intimate - still dancey, still upbeat, but there's going to be some beautiful acoustic moments in there and maybe a surprise performance with my sister which I'm excited about," Celia said.
Family and friends will be in the audience for Frost and Fire and she can't wait.
The line-up is loaded with regional talent: Cameron Sharp, Gracey Jones, Celia's sister Emily returning to the estival stage with Em, Cler and Jo, and Rachael Whitchurch. The event as always features Wiradjuri cultural performances as well.
"I've been telling people I've got a festival coming up in Forbes where I grew up - it's so surreal to be able to say it," Celia said.
"I love Forbes, it's a beautiful town and it's got so much to offer.
"This time of year it's cold but there's something really beautiful about Forbes and the central west in winter."
