Minor Singles finals set for Saturday

It has been a quite while coming but the brothers-in-law Robert 'Pooch' Dukes and Shane 'Booza' Bolam go head-to-head this Saturday from 1pm in the final of lawn bowls Minor Singles.
And what a game spectators are guaranteed to witness.
Both have been in superb form during the elimination rounds where a favourite is hard to find for the major title.
And for the social bowler a Super Saturday competition is being organised for all with nominations from 11.30m for a midday start.
What a day, championship final and social bowls all in one.
Only one championship game played over the past week where Brett Davenport and Robert 'Pooch' Dukes left nothing in the tank to thump Ivan Hodges and Peter Hocking 43-11 over 20 ends.
There were reasons as to the score but nothing can be taken away from the winners who led starting with a two on the first to extend this to 30-1 after 11 before Ivan and Peter scored eight on the next two ends for 30-9.
But technically it was all over as Brett and Robert added four threes and a single on the run home to stamp themselves as favourites for the major title.
They are now in the final while their opponent who will come from games featuring Shayne Staines and Shane 'Booza' Bolam having to play Peter Greenhalgh and Peter Mackay with the winner advancing to play Paul Doust and Scott McKellar in the semi final for a place in the final.
It may be cold and wet on quite a few days recently but that hasn't stopped bowls being played like last Wednesday when the fire would have been more comfortable but don't ask the 26 who played the morning comp.
Card drawn winners were Irene Riley and Bill Scott with a 21-14 win in 18 ends over Anne Nixon and John Browne having to come from 7-10 down after eight ends.
Very impressive on the run home they were.
Runners-up were a talented couple in Ann Mackay and John Kennedy winning 30-12 in 20 over Bill Looney and Paul Doust who were well behind 24-1 after 12.
Good thing they played a little better on the run home winning it 11-6.
Angela Dent and Bill O'Connell were impressive winning 20-10 in 16 over Leslie Dunstan and Geoff Coles due to a fast finish, 10-0 in the last four ends.
Closer were Noel Jolliffe and Lyall Strudwick winning 19-17 in 24 over Kerry Dunstan and Dale Scott.
Another to come from behind at half time, 8-12 down.
John 'Slippery' Ward led superbly for Annette Tisdell winning 18-13 in 22 over Pater Mackay and Lyn Simmonds.
Yet another behind mid game, 6-10 after 10.
Cheryl Hodges and Alf Davies had all guns firing winning 29-6 in 20 over Gail Mackay and Laurie Crouch leading 16-3 after 11.
In the last Barry White and John Gorton won 15-13 in 18 over Fred Vogelsang and Ray Dunstan.
It must have been the cold yet another to come from behind, down 4-7 after 11.
In-club raffle, Laurie Crouch and Fred Vogelsang.
Thursday afternoon, another cold day had 22 starters for the $600 jackpot where the usual high number of touchers were recorded headed by Max Vincent, Jason Howell, Geoff Brown, Laurie Crouch and the Queen of the Green, Tara-lee Shaw.
Raspberries to Poss Jones and Angela Dent.
Winning rink Billy Cowell and Glenn Kearney over 22 with a 27-12 victory playing Geoff Brown and Peter Hocking.
They always looked good leading 11-2 after 10.
Losing rink was the game between Clint Hurford and Viv Russell thumping Ron Thurlow and Lyall Strudwick 32-7 leading 8-0 after four then 23-2 after 15.
Just as impressive were Angela Dwyer, Denny Byrnes and Brian Asimus winning 29-4 in 18 ends over Ken Lambert, Laurie Crouch and John Kennedy leading 22-0 after 12.
Jason Howell and Dale Scott scraped home 16-15 in 21 over Max and Cheree Vincent with the Eugowra couple winning the last two ends 2-0 ends to fall one short after it was 7-all at the end of nine.
The last was just as close, 19-18 to Tara-Lee Shaw and Al Phillips in 22 over Lyn Bokeyar and Poss Jones.
Five-all after five, 14-all after 16 set up the exciting finish.
Cheree Vincent, Al Phillips, Pat O'Neill and Lyall Strudwick where all smiles on Sunday morning after being drawn as jackpot winners of $340.
Well deserved as all four are staunch members of the club, more so Cheree, who travels from Eugowra on a regular basis to play.
In their game Pat and Al were 15-13 winners in the 16 scheduled ends having a handy lead at drinks, 9-4 before Cheree and Lyall found some line and length to win the second half 9-6.
Mick Merritt and Ivan Hodges won 22-11 over Max Vincent and Dale Scott holding a commanding 15-0 lead after eight.
In the last Jason Howell and John Cutler won 20-6 over Angela Dwyer and Paul Baker, another pair looking good early at 9-1 after six.
Resting touchers zero, raspberries Angela Dwyer, Max Vincent and Dale Scott.
Chook winners John Cutler, Tara-Lee Shaw, Ann Peters, Angela Dwyer, Ivan Hodges, Pat O'Neill, Paul Baker, Dale Scott and Paul Hodge.
Your club
Big or small, take in the re-furbished interior and deck over-looking the lake and next door to the kids play-ground.
What a location for all members of the family.
In-club friendly atmosphere complemented by superb Chinese dining in the re-furbished restaurant.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.