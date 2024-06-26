Forbes Advocate
Forbes Meals on Wheels needs you: AGM July 12

June 26 2024 - 1:47pm
Kim Wright (Administration Assistant), Bill Dolle (Board Member), Natisha Humphries (Coordinator), Lyndy Wrath (Kitchen Hand) and Nia Crawford (Board Member).
Forbes Meals on Wheels urgently needs new members to join its Management Board as a number of members will be retiring at the AGM on July 12.

