Forbes Meals on Wheels needs you: AGM July 12

Forbes Meals on Wheels urgently needs new members to join its Management Board as a number of members will be retiring at the AGM on July 12.
Forbes Meals on Wheels needs seven Board Members to comply with its constitution and without your participation the future of Forbes Meals on Wheels is put at risk.
If you are considering about joining the Board, nomination forms are available from the Forbes Meals on Wheels office in the HACC Centre at 7 Harold Street or by email at mowforb@bigpond.net.au
Meetings are not onerousand the Board generally meets ten times a year with meetings lasting approximately one hour discussing issues such as finance, policy and the direction of Forbes Meals on Wheels.
All volunteers are welcome to attend any Board meeting at any time and an invitation is extended to you to do just this.
Forbes Meals on Wheels also needs volunteers who will assist in the delivery of frozen meals and volunteers who can put their name on an emergency call list.
The above actions will overcome the need for administration staff to vacate the office to attend to deliveries themselves. Please let Coordinator, Natisha Humphries, know if you can help in this way via phone: 68514204.
Please be assured that the Board appreciates your dedication and contribution to Meals on Wheels and hopes that you will continue with us into the future, as our service depends on our volunteers.
The Forbes and District Meals on Wheels AGM will be held on Friday, July 12 at 2pm at the HACC Centre.
