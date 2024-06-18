Haylee Redfern wins gold, sets kettlebell world record

What a champion.
Lifting a 16kg kettlebell through a long cycle 387 times in 30 minutes, Haylee Redfern has claimed gold on the international stage and set a world record.
Across a total six events the Forbes athlete, mum and businesswoman has won four gold medals, silver and bronze at the 2024 WSKF Kettlebell Sport World Championships in Rzeszow, Poland.
There could not have been a prouder or more overwhelming moment than standing on that podium when the Australian national anthem began to play.
"That really hit home for me," Haylee said. "I realised this is it, I've done it."
Even watching video of that moment the enormity of representing her community and country is very real, but it's absolutely the goal Haylee dedicated herself to ahead of the championships.
In addition to two gold medals for the 30-minute events in amateur and masters, she brought home two gold, a silver and a bronze in the traditional 10-minute events for both one arm and with two kettlebells in amateur and masters events.
"Before I went over there I knew what numbers I had to hit to get those world records and that was my aim," she said. "As soon as I got on that platform I knew what I had to do."
Haylee has actually won world championships in the weight-lifting sport before but had to compete from Australia, streaming online, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Competing in person was a completely different experience, Haylee preparing as best she could based on the challenges others experienced.
The kettlebells had a different style of handle and the weight is distributed differently to those used in Australian competition, so Haylee uses a variety for her training at home.
Then there were the physical conditions to consider: the titles are held at an indoor venue during the European Summer.
Warned about the humidity and how slippery sweaty hands become, Haylee trained through summer afternoons without air conditioning or even a fan.
"I'd tried to train in the worst case scenario I could," she said.
"The most important factor is your mindset on the day," she added.
Haylee picked up those kettlebells knowing what she had to do - and knowing she could do it.
"It was just a matter of going for it. Not holding back," she said. "I was not stepping off that platform with a 'what if?'"
Haylee, who is married to Jake and mum of two boys, is incredibly grateful to all those who supported her to get to Poland for the championships.
Kettlebell is a self-funded sport, competitors pay for everything including their entry fees and uniform, so Haylee turned to the local and business community to raise funds in the lead up to the world championships.
She particularly thanks Rodger's Electrical in Canberra and STACC Building Code Consultants in Sydney as well as the individuals who gave their support through a gofundme page.
"It did mean the world to me - literally - to compete at that level and I'm really, really grateful for being given that opportunity," Haylee said.
While at the World Championships Haylee also did a judge's course and attained her accreditation to judge at international events.
Haylee's already focussing her efforts on her next goal: requalifying for the Australian team again in the elite category, where she would lift 20kg kettlebells.
By the night of that world record effort, Haylee was watching the replays and studying her technique to fine tune it.
"From a technical aspect there's always things you can improve on, to move the kettlebells quicker, to be proficient in doing that," she said.
"If you want to lift at the highest level you've got to have really fine-tuned technique."
She will compete again this weekend, the sport's State of Origin and national titles in coming months - with the aim of returning to those world championships in June next year to compete at elite level.
