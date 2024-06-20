Golfers' close results in 4BBB scratch championships

Both the 7th and 15th holes snared some individuals. On the 7th one player recorded an '11' on the 7th, but unfortunately his partner could only manage an '8'. Some holes to surprise with high scores were the 5th and 14th. With a more open tee shot now on the 5th it was surprising to see a few 9's and double figures there. Maybe the open space encourages a golfer to swing hard and consequently push their ball into OB, rather than play steadily and find the fairway.