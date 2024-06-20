Golfers' close results in 4BBB scratch championships

By Short Putt
The continuing good wintery weather enticed a number of people onto the golf course, with competition players out in force on Saturday and social golfers on Sunday. The golf was enjoyable for players and winners alike, despite the wet and heavy conditions.
On Saturday the first of the Championship Events for the year was played with the 4BBB Stroke Championship, sponsored by HG Duff & Partners. The field of 58 players, which included four juniors, produced some surprisingly even results resulting in a close finish across the board.
The Scratch winners broke the run of fortune by the previous winners to grasp the trophy, but it was a very close thing. The pairing of Andrew Grierson and Caleb Hanrahan took the trophy with their 75. They did not have any scintillating holes but importantly each partner was able to cover for the other when they had trouble. Their 39-36 split was an example of the difficulty in scoring.
The Scratch Runners up were Laurie O'Connor and Dave Mylecharane with 76. Dave was the stronger player of the two but Laurie made valuable contributions when needed. They equalled the front-9 of the winners but lost a shot on the back-9.
For the Handicap results count backs were needed to decide all the positions with five teams finishing on 65 nett. The winners seemed to come out of the clouds but were very thankful for their handicaps, and for their strong finish.
The Winners were Matt Duff and David Bernardi who complemented each other well on the front-9, with Matt shouldering the load on the back-9. Their 31 nett on the back-9 proved decisive. The Runners-up were Laurie O'Connor and Dave Mylecharane, who again missed out on the main prize. And again one shot was lost on the back-9 which made all the difference.
The Ball Sweep went to 68 nett on count back, going to: 65 - Melisi/Uphill, Barnes/ChurchillC Banks/N Morrison; 66 - J Bernardi/A McMillan; 67 - A Alley/L Alley; 68 - T Callaghan/ C Ashton, D Ridley/T Griffiths. The visitors included Nick Morrison (Mackay), Casey Ashton (Young) and Matt Littlewood (Parkes) who had varying results.
The NTPs were won by good shots but neither of them or the contenders managed a '2', possibly due to the heavy greens after the rain. The 9th went to Phil Duke, bumping two other players off the sheet, and the 18th went to Anthony Alley who was the lone name.
The 2's were very scant with only two scored all day. Both of those were on the 3rd hole where Glen Hooper and Les Little managed to wiggle between the bumps to see the ball disappear into the hole.
The Super-pin on the 9th went to Phil Duke with a shot to 3.40 metres. By his standards it was an ordinary shot but it was good enough to win.
In conjunction with the 4BBB event an Individual Stroke event was played. The Winner was Nick Morrison (Mackay) who handled the conditions well and played under his handicap to score a 69 nett. Hot on his heels was the Runner-up Paul Kay with 70 nett. He may have won if he had only managed the par-5's better.
It was good to see some Juniors taking part and learning the game. A couple were teamed with adults to guide them along, but two juniors made up a team. They did team well but needed a bit of fortune get among the best scores.
It is interesting in this format to see how members of a good team cover each other. For the winning scratch team, whose individual handicaps were quite close, they scored the same on a hole ten times with the other eight needing a 'covering score' by one of them. Pairing a high and medium handicappers can also produce results as seen by the scratch runners-up. Dave posted scores on twelve of the holes but Laurie chimed in with timely scores on eight of them.
Running an Individual event in conjunction with the 4BBB event means that every player's score is recorded. And thus any major catastrophic are plain to see. One pair both managed to score 8's on the 2nd hole, with each player achieving this from the rough on opposite sides of the fairway.
Both the 7th and 15th holes snared some individuals. On the 7th one player recorded an '11' on the 7th, but unfortunately his partner could only manage an '8'. Some holes to surprise with high scores were the 5th and 14th. With a more open tee shot now on the 5th it was surprising to see a few 9's and double figures there. Maybe the open space encourages a golfer to swing hard and consequently push their ball into OB, rather than play steadily and find the fairway.
An unfortunate player almost used all of his handicap on the first hole. Unfortunately Dave Rhodes did not have mind and body synced, as he managed to score a 'Bo Derek' on his opening hole. Luckily has partner managed a more accepting score.
There was no Stableford Medley on Sunday.
On Sunday many Forbes players travelled to Condobolin to participate in the Lachlan Valley District GA Championships and Pennants. The clubs represented included Bogan Gate, Condobolin, Forbes, Grenfell, Peak Hill, Parkes, Trundle and West Wyalong.
Prizes were presented for Individual Scratch and Handicap in three Grades, and for teams contesting the Pennants in Scratch, Handicap, Vets and Juniors. The conditions were tough with heavy, wet ground due to overnight rain and a cutting and cold southerly wind. But the hospitality was as welcoming as ever.
Forbes players have been quite strong in this event over recent years, and this year was no exception. This year the 'Blue Ribbon' Moulder Cup went to Peter Dawson with his win in the A-Grade with a Scratch score of 72. Steve Betland had to settle for Runner-up with his 74.
Reggie Murray flew the flag with his Runner-up in the A-Grade Handicap, with a creditable 72 nett.
Forbes also took three of the Pennants, winning the A-Grade, Handicap and Veterans Pennants.
Here is the News: Forbes players have welcomed the introduction of new golf software, making it easier to enter their scores and to see the redesigned Leader Board. As part of the introduction of this new software, a 'Members Portal' is now available.
This Portal allows members to use an on-line facility to book tee times, to catch up on Competition Results, and to check and update their member information. Instructions on how to access this will be sent out soon.
Importantly, those members without on-line facilities can still attend the Pro Shop or ring in to enter their name on a time sheet. This also enables you to have a chat with Head Pro Will and to be enticed to purchase some of the merchandise on display.
July looks like a quiet month but remember the LVDGA 4BBB Final to be held at Bogan Gate on Sun 28 July, weather permitting.
Head Pro Will reminds members to try to clear their Pro Shop account before the end of the month. This is a good facility but it does mean that the Pro is carrying a large financial load which some risk. Talk to Will if you are intending some big purchases but are not quite ready yet.
It is crystal ball time:
On Saturday 22 and Sunday 24 June the competition is the Foursomes Championships. This again requires a careful selection of your partner as the format requires alternate shots. You don't want to put your partner in a very bad situation. Play will be on both Saturday and Sunday.
Congratulations to Allan Wellington Rees who was the only players in last Thursday's twin towns veterans golf competition to play to his handicap scoring 37 points, and could have done better if his putter had not let him down late in the game.
Allan handled the cold conditions in Forbes where long-johns, skivvies and jackets were the order of the day taking the chocolates from fellow club member Kim Herbert who was smiling warming next to the heater leading the way until late with 35 points before AWR arrived having to settle for runner-up.
Parkes' Graham Cooke took home the encouragement award while nearest the pins went to, A grade Steve Uphill (F), B grade John Pearce (P). In the twin towns shield Forbes with 201 points had a handy win, Parkes 172.
Due to the severe chill only 31 players, 14 from Forbes, Parkes seven. In the ball sweep. 33 points Peter Grayson (F), Jeff Haley (F), 32 Niel Duncan (F), 31 Nym Dziuba (P), Andrew Norton-Knight (F).
Forbes will host the monthly Lachlan Valley Association competition on Thursday, nominations from 9.15am for a 10am shot gun start. Forbes members are asked to bring a 'plate' for morning tea.
Last Tuesday Andrew Norton-Knight was brightest in extremely cold conditions winning with 26 points in the 12 hole comp from Peter Scholfield and Barry Shine next best with 25 points.
Be part of this weekly tradition simply by being at the Pro Shop from 9am for the ball toss, then coffee after if interested.
By The Birdie
Stableford was the game last Wednesday June 12th. Sue Shine was our sponsor with play in 1 Division. Congratulations Meg Scholefield having the best score of the round with 35 to take the win. Colleen Venables was the runner up with 33.
Ball winners were Colleen Venables along with Lindy Pollock carding 29. Sally Crosby was our only lady to hit a nearest to the pin.
Our road trip girls made their way to Cowra also on Wednesday 12th for their annual ladies 3 day Tournament. The small Forbes group had some success with Heather Davidson taking the Division 1 scratch runner up and Ann-Maree Gaffney taking the Division 3 runner up prize.
Thursday 13th once again Heather Davidson taking the Stableford runner up prize. Ann-Maree Gaffney winning the 18 hole Stableford.
Congratulations Heather Davidson taking the win overall in the Vets.
Friday June 14 was foursomes so our girls paired up and Heather Davidson and Robin Lyell were the runners up in division 1.
Ann-Maree Gaffney paired up with Lindy Cowan and also took out the runner up prize in Division 2 handicap. The best prize in my opinion at tournaments is the Forbes Apron Challenge, winners Sally Perry and Sarah Black I'm told will be hosting a Morning Tea in the near future for the road trip team.
Saturday June 15 was the 4BBB Scratch and Handicap Stroke Championships. Winners were the pairing of Sharon Grierson and Wendy Simmons with a scratch score of +83, the Duncan Mother and daughter Team, Brianna and Carolyn were runners up with a scratch score of +84. Handicap divisions were won by Sharon Grierson and Wendy Simmons with +61 from runners up Colleen Venables and Janet Smith with +69. Ball winners were Colleen Venables and Janet Smith. Nearest to the pins on the 9th was Wendy Simmons and the 18th hole Brianna Duncan. Congratulations to all those winners.
Golf to look forward to on Saturday 22nd the Ladies Foursomes Championships with play over 27 holes. Sponsored by Forbes Auto Wreckers. Road tippers again can make their way over to Dubbo for its annual Ladies Tournament. Wednesday June 26 sponsored by Jean Judge and Meg Scholefield is Individual Stableford with play in 2 Divisions. Wednesday is also Cake Day, play will be shot gun start 9 for 9.30.
Until next week good golfing everyone .
