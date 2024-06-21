Platypi named in NSW Country squads

Forbes rugby union representatives have secured their places on the Country squad in the lead up to the .
Charlie French and Mahe Fangupo's central west performance impressed and the two have again been named in the Cockatoos squad.
Harrison Corke has been selected in the Colts squad for the second year running.
Looking to the juniors, Snow Hodder and Khan Jackson have been named in the Under 14s boys side.
The announcements were made following Central West Rugby success at the country championships on the June long weekend.
At home, the Platypi had a successful day hosting Orange City Lions on June 15.
First grade secured the win 30-6 at Grinsted Oval, the Second XV ran out 26-17 victors, women 32-7 and colts 17-12.
Forbes rugby juniors also had a great day with the Under 12s defeating City 38-5 and the Under 14s 61-5. City did claim the win in the Under 16s, Platypi going down 5-20.
