Forbes Advocate
sport
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Platypi named in NSW Country squads

June 21 2024 - 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mahe Fangupo and Charlie French are among Forbes rugby union representatives selected in country squads. File pictures
Mahe Fangupo and Charlie French are among Forbes rugby union representatives selected in country squads. File pictures

Forbes rugby union representatives have secured their places on the Country squad in the lead up to the .

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.