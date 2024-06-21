Jockey Club to host $50,000 Forbes Cup on August 4

Forbes Jockey Club is preparing for its next big event and Sunday, August 4 is the day to lock in.
The annual Forbes Cup meeting is once again a heat of the $3 million Big Dance, sure to draw quality contenders to the local track.
The feature race is the $50,000 Forbes Bankstown Sports Club Forbes Cup but with a total $295,000 prize money on offer on the day, racegoers are guaranteed great racing.
Forbes Jockey Club looks forward to welcoming back friends from the Bankstown Sports Club, who have now been supporting this meeting for more than 25 years, along with supporters from Aristocrat, IGT and Club Sydney.
Cup Day also has much appreciated local support from the Walker family, Forbes Shire Council and Roylance's Tractor Replacements.
Local action begins at Club Forbes the night before race day with the running of the popular Calcultta.
Follow Forbes Jockey Club on Facebook to keep up to date, The Advocate will have more details closer to the date.
The Big Dance is at Royal Randwick on Tuesday November 5.
