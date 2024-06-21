Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Jockey Club to host $50,000 Forbes Cup on August 4

June 21 2024 - 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clayton Gallagher and Just A Brother, winner of the 2023 Bankstown Sports Club Big Dance Eligibility Forbes Cup. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Clayton Gallagher and Just A Brother, winner of the 2023 Bankstown Sports Club Big Dance Eligibility Forbes Cup. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Forbes Jockey Club is preparing for its next big event and Sunday, August 4 is the day to lock in.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.