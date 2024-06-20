Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Man charged with 2023 vehicle theft from Eugowra property

June 20 2024 - 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged with 2023 vehicle theft from Eugowra property
Man charged with 2023 vehicle theft from Eugowra property

A man has been charged following an investigation into a car stolen from a property near Eugowra last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.