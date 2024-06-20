Man charged with 2023 vehicle theft from Eugowra property

A man has been charged following an investigation into a car stolen from a property near Eugowra last year.
Officers attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team received reports a Toyota Hilux was allegedly stolen from a property on Eulimore Road, Eugowra, about 5am on Saturday, September 23, 2023.
Following extensive inquires, about 9.30am Wednesday, June 19, police attended Newcastle Police Station and spoke with a 30-year-old man who was in remand.
He was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, and larceny.
The man was refused bail and appeared at Newcastle Local Court yesterday on Wednesday where he was given conditional bail to appear at Forbes Local Court on Tuesday 16 July 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.