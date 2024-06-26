Eugowra community news: change of opening hours for Craft on the Creek

News from the June meeting of Eugowra's Craft on the Creek.
Craft on the Creek will close on Sundays from July 1.
Opening times going forward will be Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 3pm.
A craft group meet in the Healing Hub (room next door) at 2pm on the second Wednesday of each month, everyone is welcome.
Take along your knitting, crochet or sewing or join in with whatever is being demonstrated on the day. Or just go along and have a chat.
On Wednesday July 10 it will be teaching basic folk art techniques.
Last Monday, Craft on the Creek welcomed a group of ladies from Canowindra (CCC), they shared morning tea and friendly conversation.
Craft on the Creek is on Broad Street opposite The Fat Parcel and offers a beautiful selection of locally-made products.
Eugowra Evening VIEW Club held their June meeting at the Fat Rock Cafe, and extend a big thank you to Tracey for opening for VIEW and for preparing the very tasty meal.
The main topics of discussion at the meeting were:
The July meeting will be at Montrose House at Canowindra and will have a Christmas theme. Cost of the meal is $40, please RSVP to Esther.
Members had a good laugh and enjoyed the game 'two truths and one lie' organised by Kay.
Alison Teml advised that the musical fundraiser will be held later in the year.
Australia Unity Home Care will provide the speaker for the August meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.