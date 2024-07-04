Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Vinnies honours volunteers for long service in our community

By St Vincent de Paul
July 4 2024 - 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The St Vincent de Paul Society was pleased to recently award Life Membership to some of their long standing and dedicated Forbes members including Helen Smith, Anne Miller, Vince Toohey and Bev Parsons.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.