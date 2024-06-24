Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

What's in the budget for Forbes and our region

June 24 2024 - 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier Chris Minns announcing funding for a new Eugowra Community Children's Centre with Member for Orange Philip Donato MP. File picture
NSW Premier Chris Minns announcing funding for a new Eugowra Community Children's Centre with Member for Orange Philip Donato MP. File picture

Building more social housing, with a special allocation for those fleeing domestic and family violence, is a key feature of the NSW government's 2024 / 2025 Budget.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.