What's in the budget for Forbes and our region

Building more social housing, with a special allocation for those fleeing domestic and family violence, is a key feature of the NSW government's 2024 / 2025 Budget.
Stephen Lawrence, NSW Labor Government Duty MLC for the Orange electorate, said the budget delivered $6.1 billion to build 8400 social homes and upgrade 33,500 across the State - with half prioritised for victim-survivors of domestic violence.
$6.85 million has been allocated to NSW Land and Housing Corporation in the Orange electorate with $3.6 million for Social Housing upgrades, and $3.25 million for the new supply of Social Housing.
Member for Orange Philip Donato MP welcomed the funding for the promised domestic violence support.
More broadly, he said the budget was highly focussed on strengthening the essential front-line workforce, outlining $200 million to deliver accommodation to house health workers in regional and remote NSW in an effort to attract and retain staff.
"Investment in new infrastructure appears to be down on previous years, however recently announced projects are detailed in the budget, including a new preschool for Parkes East Public School and the Eugowra Community Childcare Centre," Mr Donato said.
Locally there's also $6.28 million for replacement of the Warroo Bridge and continued funding for investigations into flood mitigation on the Newell Highway south of Forbes.
Funding has been allocated to the resilient homes package for post-flood improvements, and $2.1 million is earmarked for flood damage repair works at Molong and Eugowra police stations.
But Mr Donato says there's still more to be done.
"The 2022 flood events which impacted the communities of the Orange electorate continue to have ripple effects, and while it's pleasing to see the 2024-25 State budget includes previously pledged flood-response funding packages, however I'm disappointed that flood-damaged water and sewerage infrastructure in both Cabonne and Parkes Shires remains unfunded," Mr Donato said.
"Despite vigorously lobbying Premier Minns, Water Minister Rose Jackson and Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, funding has evaded the needs of both Parkes and Cabonne to repair critical water and sewerage infrastructure which was damaged in the devastating 2022 flood events.
"I understand the Minns Government has inherited a covid-induced debt and they're exercising fiscal responsibility in their mission to lift the state out from under it, however the significant flood damage to Parkes and Cabonne communities' essential infrastructure should have been a priority for our electorate."
Overall, $3.3 billion has been allocated to repair state and local roads in areas impacted by natural disasters, including the North Coast and Central West.
Work on the Parkes bypass will continue with a budget allocation of $1.4 million and the Parkes Special Activation Precinct with a budget allocation of $30.92 million.
The new bridge at Graddle Creek on the McGrane Way near Tullamore has been funded to the value of $15.988 million.
There is $9.05 million for the Parkes Shire North South Freight Link and $1.12 million for Central NSW Joint Organisation Dynamic Bridge Testing.
The Government hopes to increase bulk billing in general practice with a $188 million support initiative, introducing a new payroll tax rebate to medical centres in regional areas that bulk-bill over 70 per cent of eligible services.
The priority recruitment support program for teachers will be expanded in an endeavour to address the teacher shortage.
This program allows schools with longstanding vacancies, primarily in regional NSW, to advertise a recruitment bonus of up to $20,000 and relocation support package of up to $8,000.
