Schools take the stage as 2024 Forbes Eisteddfod begins

Forbes Eisteddfod is in full swing at the Town Hall this weekend through to Tuesday, June 25.
Competitors are coming from all over the region to perform in sections that range from prepared reading and recitation to mime and instrumental, individually or in school groups.
The popular open bands sections are scheduled for Sunday afternoon, starting from 2pm.
Forbes Town and District Band is of course performing, so is Parkes Shire Concert Band and City of Orange Brass Band.
You can see the full program online at www.forbeseisteddfod.com.au
Session passes are $5 for adults and children / concession $3 or you can get a day pass for $12 an adult or $8 child / concession.
The dance eisteddfod will start on Saturday, July 6, at Red Bend Catholic College.
It opens with the spectacular troupe competition day with Kristen's Dance School to take the stage through the day along with studios from all over our region.
Entry for the dance group sessions is $10 an adult or $7 child / concession.
