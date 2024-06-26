Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sheep market continues stronger trends at Forbes sale

June 26 2024 - 10:49am
The market sold to stronger trends at this week's sheep sale at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange. File picture
Monday's cattle sale 

  • Yarding 975 (down 425)

Numbers dropped by 425 for a yarding of 975 cattle. Quality was good with prime yearlings and grown cattle in good supply as well as cattle lacking finish suitable for feeders and restockers. Most of the regular buyers were present. Young cattle to the trade gained 5c to 10c. Prime yearling steers sold from 240c to 358c and heifers, 200c to 331c/kg. Feeder steers held firm selling between 278c and 385c, while feeder heifers were 10c dearer, 267c to 333c/kg. Prime grown cattle were firm, heavy steers sold from 250c to 340c and heavy heifers, 220c to 322c/kg. Cows were cheaper, 2 and 3 scores sold from 140c to 210c and heavy prime cows, 205c to 216c/kg. Heavy bulls sold to 239c/kg.

Local News

