Sheep market continues stronger trends at Forbes sale

Numbers dropped by 425 for a yarding of 975 cattle. Quality was good with prime yearlings and grown cattle in good supply as well as cattle lacking finish suitable for feeders and restockers. Most of the regular buyers were present. Young cattle to the trade gained 5c to 10c. Prime yearling steers sold from 240c to 358c and heifers, 200c to 331c/kg. Feeder steers held firm selling between 278c and 385c, while feeder heifers were 10c dearer, 267c to 333c/kg. Prime grown cattle were firm, heavy steers sold from 250c to 340c and heavy heifers, 220c to 322c/kg. Cows were cheaper, 2 and 3 scores sold from 140c to 210c and heavy prime cows, 205c to 216c/kg. Heavy bulls sold to 239c/kg.
Lamb numbers lifted and the quality was good. There were plenty of well finished heavy and extra heavy lambs along with a good run of trade weights. Dorpers were well supplied and there were good numbers of trade and heavy weights penned. The market sold to stronger trends. The 2 score processing lambs were mostly Dorpers and sold from $53 to $110/head. Trade weights were $5 to $10 dearer with lambs 20 to 24kg selling from $153 to $190/head and 24 to 26kg lambs $182 to $215/head and most sold in the range of 750c to 800c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs were $10 to $15 dearer with lambs to 30kg selling from $193 to $239/head or 720c to 750c/kg and the extra heavy weights $222 to $281/head. The extra heavy lambs increased in cents/kg as well as having more weight in the top end. Heavy Merino lambs sold to $216/head and very heavy Dorper hoggets reached $190/head. Mutton numbers eased and the quality was mixed but there was plenty of heavy mutton on offer. Prices were slightly cheaper on the crossbreds and $2 to $4 better on the Merinos. Medium weight ewes sold from $58 to $112 and heavy crossbreds $112 to $156/head. Merino reached $143/head and most sold between 320c and 380c/kg cwt.
FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY
A smaller yarding of sows saw prices improve again by 5c to 10c. Boars lost 10c, bacon dropped $10 to $20 per head and heavy pork improved by $10 to $20 per head. Light weights remained firm on last sale. Suckers also remained firm on the better quality pigs.
