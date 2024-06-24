Ice skating books out as Forbes embraces winter Chillfest

Ice skating and an inflatable igloo were features of Chillfest 2024, the fun family night that is part of Forbes' winter solstice celebrations.
Only 200 tickets were available, they booked out and by 7:30pm more than 120 people had come in to try the ice skating, enjoy the variety of foods from the food vans and eat popcorn and fairy floss while watching the movie.
The new igloo and the chill zone were a hit with kids and families under the spotlights, and the DJ kept the sounds happening throughout the night.
