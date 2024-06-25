Homegrown talent shines as Frost and Fire lights up winter's night

Stunning live music, fire buckets, good food ... what more could you possibly want?
Forbes' Frost and Fire music festival delivered on Saturday night, with the highlight of the night the home town crowd welcoming Vera Blue to the stage.
In what was a special homecoming for the Forbes-born Celia Pavey, the artist drew the crowds in close to the stage with pure, soaring vocals and an incredible performance.
The line-up was packed with local talent, enjoyed by a crowd of thousands who made their way to the ski dam late afternoon to gather around the fire buckets.
Cameron Sharp opened the night followed by Gracey Denham-Jones from Parkes, then popular Forbes performers Em, Cler and Jo.
Raechael Whitchurch, whose second album What a Time to be Alive opened at number one on the ARIA Australian Country Chart at the start of this month, brought new music and favourites to the stage.
Vera Blue headlined the night in spectacular style, thrilled to be performing at a home town festival for the first time since 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.