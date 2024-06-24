Forbes Advocate
Steady as she goes: Wyangala levels being reduced as works on downstream flood damage continue

Updated June 24 2024 - 1:00pm, first published 12:58pm
Waters flow from Wyangala Dam. Picture WaterNSW
Water levels in Wyangala Dam are being gradually reduced to provide a flood mitigation buffer, while work continues to repair significant flood damage to embankments downstream.

