Bolam claims bowls title in worthy minor singles final

In a game worthy of any final Shane 'Booza' Bolam has taken out the Minor Singles lawn bowls title with a nail biting 26-20 win over Robert 'Pooch' Dukes in a game lasting 31 ends.
We say nail biting as the result was never clear until the last end as the pair traded shots all game with before a four on end 28 shots shooting 'Booza' away to a 23-19 lead with the finish line of 25 well in sight.
"It was (naturally) great to win, we are both competitive," 'Booza' said of his brother-in-law.
"I never really felt comfortable at any stage, I knew 'Pooch' was going to be there all the time. I feel the game was played in the right spirit and we both had support from a good crowd there which was appreciated," the talented left hander added who only took up bowls just prior to covid."
When asked re the 28th end 'Booza' had a simple answer.
"I was lucky there having all the back ones (after 'Pooch' picked up the kitty for it to roll back) but sometimes you have to have a bit of luck in life and sport," he said.
"Now that I have won a minor title it is time to bring on the 'big' boys," a more thAn happy smiling Shane 'Booza' Bolam added.
While disappointed not to have won after a run of runner-up titles in major events 'Pooch' said it was a good game and happy to be part of it.
"It was tight all the way, 'Booza' did play well." he said.
"I felt I was getting back in the game after it was 18-13 to level at 18 then 19-all before the four on (end) 28 had me behind 23-19.
"I felt if I had of got my nose in front I had a good chance and was holding shot (on end 28) and should have been satisfied but got a bit aggressive with the weight and it went the other way," 'Pooch' added.
Tight it was with only a shot or two separating the pair from the word go.
'Booza' led 6-5 after six, 11-9 after 14, 15-13 after 20 before 18-all at end 25 and 19-all after 27.
Then the game changed a four to the newly crowned champion on end 28 for 23-19 who had the better of the finish with a one on end 30 to finish with a two on the last.
There is no doubt that both will feature in more major club and district events on form shown last Saturday.
'Booza' had a winning weekend skipping for Shayne Staines to win 26-10 over Peter Greenhalgh and Peter Mackay in a round of Minor Pairs on Sunday. They led 7-1 after seven before the the two Peters got back into the game at 6-7 after 10.
That's where their run ended only able to win three more ends on the journey home.
Twenty eight played last WEDNESDAY morning where card draw winners were two of the keenest, Geoff Coles and John Kennedy who were on fire winning 31-7 in 18 ends over Ron Thurlow and Barry White who only found there name on the card four times.
Runners-up Irene Riley and Robyn Mattiske 15-13 over Ann Nixon and Sandra Priest in a short game of only 16 ends who were happy to see the finish leading 15-6 after 10.
Bowl of the day belongs to Cheryl Hodges who took the kitty into the ditch for a resting toucher, the perfect bowl, but to no avail as she and skip Paul Doust went down 15-24 playing Barry Shine and John 'Slippery' Ward over 22 ends.
Only one shot separated Sue White and Cliff Nelson winning 15-14 in 20 over Kerry Roach and Billy Cowell. 6-all after eight, 9-8 after 12 and 14-all before the last end.
Ray Dunstan and Lyn Simmonds doubled the score of Bill Looney and Sue Smith winning 20-10 in 20 due to a strong finish only lading 9-6 after 11.
John Gorton and Laurie Crouch won 20-11 over Noel Jolliffe and Lyall Strudwick in 21 leading 12-5 after 12. Next door Geoff West and Kerry Dunstan won 18-13 in 22 over John Browne and Peter Mackay leading 10-7 at half time. In the popular raffle lucky winners were Geoff Coles and Sue White.
Only three games THURSDAY afternoon with the winning rink had John Baass back to his best leading for the ever consistent Glenn Kearney winning 29-12 in 22 ends over Tara-Lee Shaw and Laurie Crouch. 15-5 after 11 set the tone for an impressive win.
Billy Cowell is enjoying his bowls leading for Dale Scott to win 21-15 in 21 over Max Vincent and Peter Hocking due to strong finish behind 8-11 after 11.
In the last, Bob Grant, Cheree Vincent and Al Phillips won 15-10 in 16 over Allan Hilder, Denny Byrnes and Bruce 'Poss' Jones. It was 8-all after nine before the winners only dropped one end on the run home.
The $600 jackpot remained but Glenn Kearney and 'Poss' Jones did win(?) a raspberry while the best with a resting toucher was Cheree Vincent.
Winners on a well supported SUNDAY morning were the ever reliable Paul Baker and John Cutler 18-12 over Benny Parslow and John Kennedy in the scheduled 16 ends. They finished like troopers behind 3-7 after seven.
Angie Dwyer and Peter Tisdell won 12-8 over Daniel Johan and Dale Scott with the score 5-all after nine. Ann and Jim Lye combined well to win 18-8 over Billy Cowell and Al Phillips winning the last three ends 7-0.
Mick Merritt and Ian Hodges all class winning 22-6 over Allan Hilder and Cheree Vincent while next door Jason Howell and Viv Russell did similar to Grahame Riley and 'Bert' Bayley winning 19-8.
In the last Paul Doust continued the one way traffic winning 15-9 over Denny Byrnes and Scott McKellar with a late flurry after it was 5-all at half time. Chook winners, Billy Cowell, Denny Byrnes, Annie Howell, Al Phillips, Paul Baker, Dale Scott, Clint Hurford, Viv Russell.
When not hosting premier events inside and outside. SOCIAL BOWLS - Wednesday 10am; Thursday 1pm; Sunday 10am. And why not indoor bowls - Monday 2pm or the pool comp - Friday 7pm. Croquet - Sunday 9.30am. Bingo - Thursday 1pm and the regular members draw - 7pm Wednesday.
Having a day out may we suggest the 'Bowlie', the community club there for all.
Take in the re-furbished deck over-looking the lake and next door to the kids play-ground. What a location for all members of the family.
