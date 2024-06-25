Forbes Advocate
Bolam claims bowls title in worthy minor singles final

By Sport and Recreation Club
June 25 2024 - 10:48pm
Robert Dukes and Shane Bolam set to contest the minor singles final in fine conditions. Picture by Tara Shaw
MINOR SINGLES

In a game worthy of any final Shane 'Booza' Bolam has taken out the Minor Singles lawn bowls title with a nail biting 26-20 win over Robert 'Pooch' Dukes in a game lasting 31 ends.

