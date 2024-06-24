Betland, Dukes claim golf's men's foursomes win

John Betland and Andrew Dukes have been crowned winners of the weekend's 36-hole men's foursomes championships.
Forbes golfers contested the FINDEX-sponsored championships over two days, with 54 players on Saturday and 24 on the Sunday.
Betland and Dukes were named overall scratch winners with a total 154, with runners up Marcus Inder and Brad Ashton runners up with 158.
Handicap honours saw the table turned with Ashton and Inder on 149 nett; Betland and Dukes 151 nett.
The teams battled it out across the weekend: Betland and Dukes carding 78 scratch on day one, Inder and Ashton 80.
Asthon and Inder won on handicap though, with 75.5, runners up Kim Herbert and Peter Cowhan with 76.
The ball sweep went to 79.
Nearest the pins went to Anthony Alley on the 18th and David Mylecharane on the ninth. Sharon Grierson won the super pin at 150cm.
Day 2 saw Betland and Dukes lead the way with scratch 76, Inder and Ashton hot on their heels carding 78.
The runners up again won on handicap with a nett 73.5 and runners up were Niel Duncan and Steven uphill on 73.5 nett.
Sunday's ball sweep went to 74.5.
Jordan Wright was nearest the pin on the ninth and won the super pin. Paul Pymont was nearest the pin on the ninth.
It was a mix of winter weather for veteran golfers from across the Lachlan Valley after a cold 10am start for a 'bit' of heat to finish in the cool last Thursday in Forbes.
A field of 49 players from Grenfell, West Wyalong, Parkes, Condobolin and Cowra joined local players in greeting the starter where final scores were slightly higher then normal due to the slippery greens and winter conditions which had the course playing slightly longer then normal.
Steve Johnston from Cowra led the way home in A grade (0-16) playing to his handicap winning with 36 points from Forbes' Andrew Norton-Knight next best on 35 points.
Scores went up a gear in B grade (17-36) with local talent Jeff Moon posting the best score of the day 40 points from Grenfell lady representative Virginia Drogemuller on 35 points.
Forbes players scooped the pool in nearest the pins, A grade Kim Herbert, B grade Jeff Moon. They also did so in the Coles/Miller shield posting 109 points from their best three individual scores for 109 points from Parkes 90, Grenfell 89, Condobolin 84 and West Wyalong 83.
Surprisingly the ball sweep went down to 27 points. From Forbes and Parkes this included, 34 Kim Herbert (F), 33 Barry Parker (F), 32 Lindsay Elliott (P), Niel Duncan (F), 31 Ken Sly (F), 30 Steve Uphill (F), Stuart French (F), Peter Grayson (F), Allen Rees (F), 29 Don McKeowen (F), Robert Lea (P), Les Little (F), 28 Dale Stait (P), John Fowler (P), 27 Nim Dziuba (P), Barry Shine (F).
Next Lachlan Valley competition is scheduled for Parkes on July 18.
This weeks twin towns vets for Parkes and Forbes players on Thursday is Parkes with noms from 9.15am for a 10am shot gun start.
Last Tuesday the social 12 hole players were 'hitting 'em out of sight' due to the thick fog resulting in scores lower then usual. Best of the 11 brave players was Ross Williams with 24 points from most others who scored one or two points behind.
