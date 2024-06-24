Forbes Advocate
Betland, Dukes claim golf's men's foursomes win

Updated June 24 2024 - 4:15pm, first published 2:03pm
John Betland and Andrew Dukes have been crowned winners of the weekend's 36-hole men's foursomes championships.

