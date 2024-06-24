Forbes well represented in junior rugby championships

Rugby fever was rife across the state of NSW on the June long weekend as the Country and State Championships kicked off.
Once again, the Forbes Junior Rugby Club was well represented across U12 Boys, U13 Boys, U14 Boys and U16 girls.
The Central West U13's team was captained by no other than Forbes U14's player Charlie Howe and he led by example through some very tough games against very competitive opposition. Losing 31 -5 against Illawarra and 17 - 5 Far North Coast. Thomas Johnston and Lennox Hurford also represented Forbes, both played well and contributed well over the weekend, with Lennox receiving the coaches award for the weekend.
In the U16's Girls a constant performer and Central West representative Aurora Farrelly once again donned the Blue jersey.
They had a terrific competition beating Warringa in the Plate Semi Finals 5- 0 but went down in a close game 5 - 7 against Mid North Coast.
Snow Hodder, Khan Jackson and Mac Glasson were also selected for the CW Blue Bulls U14 squad.
Captain of Forbes U14's side Snow also had the honour to be selected as Captain of the U14 side, like his teammate Charlie in the U13's led from the front orchestrating his team across the pitch to some great wins and close losses. Again representing the Forbes Club proudly.
They had a great start to the weekend with a 19 to 5 win over the Mid North Coast, a win 21 - 0 over South Coast Monaro and a tough 10 - 5 loss over Far North Coast.
Snow, Khan and Mac played gallantly throughout the whole weekend. Showcasing brilliant skills and talent.
Off the back of that Snow Hodder and Khan Jackson have been selected in U14's Boys Country Squad, and on the 6th and 7th of July will take part in the selection trial to make the Country Team to vs City on the 28th of July.
Unfortunately, mother nature played absolute havoc with some of the events, dumping huge amounts of rain on the coast that weekend particularly in Camden where the U12 Championships were to take place.
They have been rescheduled for July 6, 7 and 8 and Forbes extends good luck wishes to Leo Dwyer, Fletcher Hall and Eli Bowden - Boland. These lads are outstanding players in the Forbes U12's side and will no doubt lead from the front.
The Forbes Rugby Club could not be prouder in our players, volunteers (coaches, water boys etc) and the effort of parents and guardians over the long weekend. It a huge effort and commitment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.