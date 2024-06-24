Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Forbes well represented in junior rugby championships

Updated June 24 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 4:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rugby fever was rife across the state of NSW on the June long weekend as the Country and State Championships kicked off.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.