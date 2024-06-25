Forbes Advocate
sport
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Platypi shake off disappointment, look forward to home game against Dubbo Roos

June 25 2024 - 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Bevan is one of those who should be back in action for the Platypi at Grinsted Oval this Saturday.
Will Bevan is one of those who should be back in action for the Platypi at Grinsted Oval this Saturday.

Saturday was a special day for Orange Emus rugby club - and they held on for the wins against Forbes Platypi.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.