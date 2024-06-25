Platypi shake off disappointment, look forward to home game against Dubbo Roos

Saturday was a special day for Orange Emus rugby club - and they held on for the wins against Forbes Platypi.
It was the Torie Finnane Memorial Round and the match schedule was rearranged to make the women's contest the feature of the day.
Forbes Rugby Club's Andrew Hubbard said his undermanned first grade side knew it was going to be tough, but they still had quality players who could do the job.
Costly errors and penalties from the Platypi gave Emus opportunities they didn't pass up - but Hubbard conceded that was going to happen with a significant change in the line-up due to a mixture of injuries and work commitments.
Emus got away to a 14-point lead but the Platypi attacked back with their own two tries.
"We were attacking their line in the close of the first half - then we knocked the ball on which is a shame because we could have got a lead at half time," Hubbard said.
It was something of the story of the day for the Forbes side.
"We were within seven, we were within striking range range of winning the game at the end," Hubbard said.
"They scored right on the (full time) bell. We were within two (points) when we turned over possession again 20m out from their line and they picked up the ball and scored."
It was disappointing, but there were plenty of performances that weren't.
Matt Coles was brilliant, scoring a hat-trick of tries.
James Burton was called in late after a warm-up injury to Soro Bainavalu and put in a solid performance, along with with first grade debutante Will Gordon.
"Nick Guise played a fantastic game at prop," Hubbard added.
"We've got to find a way to keep him in the side, he was just so valuable at scrum time.
"He hasn't played consistently through the year ... but as far as scrummaging goes he's second to none."
That said, he's looking forward to having at least some of the regulars who were missing from the Orange match available this weekend as Platypi prepare to host Dubbo Roos.
"We'll hope to have Luke and Will Bevan back, Callum Reid, maybe Seremaia Nakalu - he's been missing for a few weeks," Hubbard said.
"I think this week will be a bit of a consolidation week, we've got a bit of video to do (Tuesday) tonight, work out a few of those things."
This Saturday should be a good one at the Forbes Rugby Union Club headquarters, with strong interest in a third grade game looking to add to the on-field action and all followed up by the club cocktail night with an 80s disco theme.
