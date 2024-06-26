Forbes Advocate
Magpies leave loss behind them, prepare for good battle against Mudgee Dragons

June 26 2024 - 2:56pm
Magpies first grade captain Nick Greenhalgh is looking forward to returning to Spooner Oval with a full strength side to meet Mudgee Dragons this Sunday.
Forbes Magpies take on top-of-the-table Mudgee Dragons this Sunday and they're fired up after a contest to forget at Nyngan.

Local News

