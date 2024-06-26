Magpies leave loss behind them, prepare for good battle against Mudgee Dragons

Forbes Magpies take on top-of-the-table Mudgee Dragons this Sunday and they're fired up after a contest to forget at Nyngan.
The scoreboard read 18-16 in the Tigers' favour at full time but Forbes first grade captain Nick Greenhalgh was left to lament handling errors and penalties that cost his side dearly.
"We knew it was going to be tough out there, it always is," Greenhalgh said.
"No matter where they're running on the ladder they seem to find a way to beat us out there and unfortunately we didn't really turn up.
"I would have loved to have seen how many tackles we made compared to them because we just seemed like we were defending all the time and we just ran out of gas."
Magpies established a 6-16 lead in the first half and Greenhalgh was pretty happy with that given the lack of ball possession.
"We thought we were in a decent position to kick on with it in the second half but things didn't go our way again and credit to Nyngan they turned up with the attitude to want to win," he said.
It's a reminder of the strength of the Peter McDonald Premiership competition.
"Each week presents a new challenge," Greenhalgh said.
"Every week you play you need to be at your best or you don't come away with two points.
"That's the beauty of this competition at the moment, no matter who you play you're in for a game of footy. I think the boys are enjoying that."
Come Tuesday Greenhalgh was keen to get back into training that night and focus on the task ahead this weekend: hosting Mudgee Dragons.
"I can't wait to get back amongst the boys and get that good feeling back, it'll be nice to have two good sessions this week and lead into a big game," Greenhalgh said.
"The boys can bounce back - and we all should be confident we can."
Magpies are expected to be at full strength this week: although Jack Smith was left sore in the ribs after a hit late in the Round 9 match his captain understood he was hoping to pull up all right.
Magpies are looking forward to having their fans to back them on Sunday, as they take on what Greenhalgh reckons we'll be the toughest game of the year.
"We're full strength so all the boys should be really excited and it doesn't get much better than Mudgee at home - they're top of the table and the benchmark so we'll have to bring our A game," Greenhalgh said.
"I think they've got a pretty handy forward pack and we're known for our forwards as well so should be a good battle.
"They know what they get from Forbes as well: they know we're tough and we never go away, especially playing at home."
