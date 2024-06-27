From the mayor's desk: fifth Frost and Fire might be our favourite

Well Frost and Fire was our fifth and favourite. Although we do probably say that every year.
It really was a fantastic night, with almost 2000 tickets sold for a night, to enjoy the really amazing home grown talent of Cameron Sharpe, Gracey Denham-Jones , Cler, Em and Jo, Raechel Whitchurch and ofcourse international sensation Vera Blue.
How lucky are we to enjoy that special moment of Celia and Em Pavey singing together? All the performers were fantastic. I hope you all had the best time.
It really is a credit to the whole team at Council, obviously our Community and Events team but to everyone who helped deliver our premier event. The team is already making plans for next year and I can't wait.
A big thank you to everyone who attended and especially those who had friends and family from out of town. We loved seeing you all there.
It was lovely to celebrate two amazing locals this week when Local Member Phil Donato presented Helen Westwood and Carly Fisher were added to the 2023 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.
This is a very special award which has been presented to more than 12000 women as standout community volunteers.
I had the pleasure of visiting one of Forbes' newest early learning centres, in the former Sullivan's supermarket. It is a really wonderful facility and I'm sure will be a great asset to many local families.
Our population is growing and we need more childcare services so this is a very welcome investment in our town.
