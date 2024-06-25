Go-ahead for next works on future Arts and Cultural Centre

The next stage of work on Forbes' future arts and cultural centre is on the way, with the facility funded to the lock up stage.
Forbes Shire Council has secured State and Treasury support to receive the remaining available budget allocated for the original project, with the second set of works now out to market.
The next step, which is planned to commence in September, will deliver the project to lock up, including the external facade, landscaping, road pavement and footpath repair.
What does continue is the campaign for funding for the internal fit-out.
The project is too important to Forbes to leave unfinished, Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said.
"We have a very capable projects team which has been able to reclaim the site and work within budget constraints to deliver more than all thought was possible," she said.
"Forbes is well known as having a world class sculpture trail and needs to have a gallery as part of this trail. I am so proud of the efforts by the whole community to establish this gallery in this iconic building."
Forbes Arts Society purchased the building on prominent CBD corner in December 2019, and its transformation into our Arts and Cultural Centre is highly anticipated.
After the withdrawal of the contracted builder in 2022, Forbes Arts Society approached council to recommence work, and deliver the complete project, in August 2023.
The first stage of the works is about 85 per cent complete and with work now able to progress towards lock-up, Council in consultation with Forbes Arts Society is seeking additional funding to allow the full completion of the project.
"The Forbes community embraces art in its many forms and are ardent supporters of Forbes Arts Society, through the exhibitions, events and the ever popular Grazing foodie adventure which has raised funds for the sculptures and now the Art Gallery," Mayor Miller said.
